  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor fires back at "bumh*le licker" Paul Hughes over comment made to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor fires back at "bumh*le licker" Paul Hughes over comment made to Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Subham
Modified Jan 29, 2025 13:19 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) has fired back at Paul Hughes (middle) over comment made to Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor (left) has fired back at Paul Hughes (middle) over comment made to Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor has fired back at Paul Hughes over a comment the latter made to Khabib Nurmagomedov at PFL Dubai. Lightweight Irish combatant Hughes recently lost by a majority decision against Usman Nurmagomedov at the main event of PFL Dubai.

Although the Irishman showed incredible takedown defense and immaculate striking in the enthralling five-rounder, he came up short on the judges' scorecards. After the bout, Hughes expressed admiration and respect for Usman Nurmagomedov and his squad, and made his case for a rematch after the loss.

Since then, the 27-year-old Irishman was seen alongside both Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as reigning UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev. In a video, Hughes can be heard saying:

also-read-trending Trending
“I’m not like this other guy , I’m my own man.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paul Hughes' comments below (30:45):

youtube-cover

It is very likely that the "other guy" Hughes was referring to was Conor McGregor, who was initially supposed to be in the Irishman's corner at PFL Dubai. 'The Notorious' expressed his support for his compatriot prior to the fight, but did not end up being in his corner.

Now, McGregor has lashed out at Hughes for his comments, as well as his interactions with the Dagestani contingent, particularly Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On X, the 36-year-old Irishman wrote:

"Too right YOU’RE NOT! #Bu**oleLicker"
Conor McGregor&#039;s tweet [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]
Conor McGregor's tweet [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Conor Mcgregor praised Paul Hughes and took a dig at Usman Nurmagomedov recently

After Paul Hughes’s loss to Usman Nurmagomedov, McGregor was not happy with the judges. Post PFL Dubai 'The Notorious' wrote on X:

"Tremendous fight and performance! Easy win for Hughes, he DOMINATED THAT FIGHT... The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non fighting fighters out of Dagestan and all time. Run away around the cage and shoot a** bi*ches. Dagestan is better than the Nurmagomedovs and that is a FACT!"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी