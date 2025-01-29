Conor McGregor fires back at "bumh*le licker" Paul Hughes over comment made to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has fired back at Paul Hughes over a comment the latter made to Khabib Nurmagomedov at PFL Dubai. Lightweight Irish combatant Hughes recently lost by a majority decision against Usman Nurmagomedov at the main event of PFL Dubai.

Although the Irishman showed incredible takedown defense and immaculate striking in the enthralling five-rounder, he came up short on the judges' scorecards. After the bout, Hughes expressed admiration and respect for Usman Nurmagomedov and his squad, and made his case for a rematch after the loss.

Since then, the 27-year-old Irishman was seen alongside both Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as reigning UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev. In a video, Hughes can be heard saying:

“I’m not like this other guy , I’m my own man.”

Check out Paul Hughes' comments below (30:45):

It is very likely that the "other guy" Hughes was referring to was Conor McGregor, who was initially supposed to be in the Irishman's corner at PFL Dubai. 'The Notorious' expressed his support for his compatriot prior to the fight, but did not end up being in his corner.

Now, McGregor has lashed out at Hughes for his comments, as well as his interactions with the Dagestani contingent, particularly Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On X, the 36-year-old Irishman wrote:

"Too right YOU’RE NOT! #Bu**oleLicker"

Conor McGregor's tweet [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Conor Mcgregor praised Paul Hughes and took a dig at Usman Nurmagomedov recently

After Paul Hughes’s loss to Usman Nurmagomedov, McGregor was not happy with the judges. Post PFL Dubai 'The Notorious' wrote on X:

"Tremendous fight and performance! Easy win for Hughes, he DOMINATED THAT FIGHT... The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non fighting fighters out of Dagestan and all time. Run away around the cage and shoot a** bi*ches. Dagestan is better than the Nurmagomedovs and that is a FACT!"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

