Conor McGregor has a good chance against Leon Edwards - Belal Muhammad after Chael Sonnen said Irishman's "championship run is over"

Belal Muhammad believes that Conor McGregor could beat Leon Edwards after Chael Sonnen claimed the Irishman's title window had closed.

In a YouTube video he uploaded yesterday, Sonnen stated that McGregor's best athletic days are behind him, adding that 'The Notorious' isn't a title threat anymore.

However, UFC welterweight contender Muhammad refuted Sonnen's claim. As far as he's concerned, McGregor has a good chance against the reigning champion of his own division, Edwards. 'Remember the Name' took to Twitter to write:

"I actually think he has a good chance against Leon."

Check out Belal Muhammad's tweet below:

Sonnen's remarks were apparently inspired by former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos' recent tweet. The Brazilian admitted that his last title run is over and added that he wants to get matched up against fellow veterans moving forward.

According to Sonnen, McGregor is in the same boat as dos Anjos. Nonetheless, 'The American Gangster' still expects the Dublin native to headline pay-per-view events:

"I say Conor McGregor’s championship time is done. Conor McGregor’s record setting isn't. Conor McGregor’s live gate is not [done], McGregor’s pay-per-view [potential] – these things are not done. His time in the spotlight and his time as a main event, these are not done – not at all."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor takes a shot at Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor congratulated Leon Edwards after the latter dethroned then-pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to become the new UFC welterweight champ.

However, it didn't take long before 'The Notorious' turned on 'Rocky'. On Instagram, McGregor posted a video of himself practicing high kicks and claimed it was a "nicer and faster" than Edwards' title-winning kick on Usman at UFC 278.

"Here is a rendition of the UFC's 170lbs champion Leon Edwards finishing left high kick from last weekend's title fight that quenched him the title. I do it nicer. And faster. And I'd have done it in the first round."

However, McGregor later changed his caption, removing references to Edwards. The new caption read, "I’m whipping my stock real tasty lately. Tastier than ever..."

Check out the post below:

McGregor lobbied for a title shot against Usman earlier this year. However, the comments were made under the assumption that Usman would still be the welterweight champion when McGregor returns to action.

With Edwards pulling off an upset, though, all indications point to a trilogy bout between 'Rocky' and Usman for the welterweight title.

