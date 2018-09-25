UFC News: McGregor's Instagram shows promising numbers (26-1)

Are the omens for Real?

What's the story?

The UFC's biggest star, the 'Notorious' Conor Mcgregor is one of the most popular athletes on Instagram. His Instagram account has around 26 million followers. But just days ahead of the biggest fights in his career, the follower's count is showing some magical numbers.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Conor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Team Mcgregor had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Team Khabib after they assaulted Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports. Khabib has an undefeated record of (26-0).

The heart of the matter

The MMA Gods are showing clear signs that when their Titans clash on October 6th, The 'Notorious' one will get his hands raised. The 26.1 Million followers on McGregor's Instagram before the historic fight has been seen as a good omen from the Gods by hardcore McGregor fans.

Look at his follow count. 26-1. An omen. pic.twitter.com/EeLb5eOjoH — Desmond Madden (@DesmondMadden) September 24, 2018

The numbers game has become relevant because it can be also read as 26 Wins and 1 Loss, the record the Irish fans want to see next to Khabib's name after UFC 229 card. Now the only hope Khabib fans have to bring the omen in their favor is to go on a following spree on Mcgregors Instagram account by fight night and increase the number 27.0m followers.

What's next?

McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.