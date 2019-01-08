Conor McGregor News: Former UFC Champion offers to fight Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

According to Conor McGregor's latest tweet, the former two-division UFC World Champion wants to set up an 'exhibition' fight against Tenshin Nasukawa.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, McGregor made his UFC return in a highly awaited Lightweight title fight against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the Irishman from the get-go during their bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight right from the beginning and eventually made McGregor tap out to a fourth-round neck-crank submission, leading to the Irishman's second defeat in the UFC; his first being against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor addressed the fact that he's seemingly willing to head to Tokyo, Japan in order to fight Tenshin Nasukawa in an 'exhibition' fight before this summer.

Nasukawa, who was recently defeated by Floyd Mayweather in a one-sided Boxing Bout under Rizin, is a former Rise Bantamweight Champion. And as per McGregor's latest offer, the 20-year-old could very well find himself across the ring against former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

Below is McGregor's latest tweet:

I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.

Before this summer.

Please arrange this, this instant.

Yours sincerely

The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 7, 2019

What's next?

As per Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar, the Irishman is likely to return to the Octagon in 2019 and wants to fight and avenge his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, if McGregor isn't given an immediate rematch, then the former two-division champion is willing to fight anyone that the UFC has to offer at this point in time.

Fights against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, or maybe even a third fight against Nate Diaz could be a likely outcome. But we will have to wait and see what the future holds for 'The Notorious One' in the Octagon.

A fight against Tenshin Nasukawa though is a very interesting offer from McGregor nonetheless.

