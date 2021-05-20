Conor McGregor news round-up (May 19, 2021): Charles Oliveira wants to fight Irishman in Brazil; McGregor out of pound-for-pound rankings list, and more

Conor McGregor always finds the spotlight shining brightly on him, even when he's not fighting. The Notorious One is a successful businessman besides being a world-class fighter and remains in the headlines despite long stints of absence from the octagon.

The Irishman was in the news again throughout the week. After topping the Forbes list for being the highest-earning athlete in the world, McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin welcomed their third child, Rian. The Notorious One was also called out by none other than newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In this article, we glance through all the stories surrounding Conor McGregor's life, both inside and outside the cage, over the past week.

#5 Conor McGregor named the highest-earning athlete by Forbes

Over the past year, Conor McGregor became one of the very few athletes who managed to earn $100 million or more, according to Forbes. McGregor topped the list of the world's 10 highest-earning athletes, having made $180 million in 2020. This was the first time that anyone from the MMA circuit topped the list.

Conor McGregor made approximately $22 million from his TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Even in defeat, McGregor's stock only rose higher. The Notorious One made a lot of money from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve as well.

Being the protagonist of the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes also earned the Irishman a huge amount of money.

#4 Welcoming the fifth member of the McGregor family

On Monday morning, Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin became proud parents to a third child, Rian. McGregor announced the birth of his child in a post on Instagram and looked absolutely delighted to be holding his newborn son in his arms.

In an Instagram post, McGregor said the following:

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5. Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world."

#3 Congratulating Charles Oliveira for his title win at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira overcame sheer adversity to overcome Michael Chandler and become the new lightweight champion at UFC 262. As a former two-division champion himself, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate the 11th UFC lightweight champion on his win.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

However, McGregor also indicated that he has his sights set on the title by saying he wonders who the 12th champion will be. McGregor was likely referring to the title shot he is likely to get if he beats Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July.

#2 Dropping out of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings list

While he's mostly celebrated personal success and fulfillment this week, life hasn't been all sunny for Conor McGregor on the fighting front. With Charles Oliveira breaking into the top 15 of the men's pound-for-pound rankings list for the first time in his career, McGregor lost his place on the list. The Irishman was formerly ranked #15.

However, with Tony Ferguson succumbing to his third straight loss inside the octagon, McGregor surprisingly broke into the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings list.

#1 Being challenged to a fight in Brazil by reigning lightweight champ Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira had fighting words for Conor McGregor in response to the latter, indicating he will become the next lightweight champion.

Oliveira said that if McGregor manages to beat Poirier, he must challenge for the title in Do Bronx's hometown. The Brazilian vowed to put the Irishman 'on his a**' if they ever lock horns inside the octagon.

Oliveira: "Conor, since you're so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I'll put you on your ass... He's just one of these guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021