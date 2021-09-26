Conor McGregor is all praise for Valentina Shevchenko after her dominant UFC 266 title defence

Conor McGregor is all praise for Valentina Shevchenko after her dominant win against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266.

McGregor praised Shevchenko through his tweet after she successfully defended her UFC women's flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Great night of fights. Valentina you are tremendous!"

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her UFC women's flyweight title for the sixth time in the co-main event of UFC 266.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter was dominant throughout. 'Bullet' outworked Murphy through her striking, ground game, leg kicks and vicious counter shots.

Shevchenko outclassed 'Lucky' in their bout and finished her in the fourth round.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 https://t.co/8tYNqy5TLC

The 33-year-old has now won her last eight fights and is rightly considered one of the most dominant female fighters in MMA.

Shevchenko has now consecutively won seven championship bouts and has maintained her undefeated record in the 125-pounds division.

Lauren Murphy was unable to handle the pace and pressure that Shevchenko put on her in each round. Shevchenko ended Murphy's five-fight winning streak.

UFC 266 also saw a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The card also boasted a non-title, five-round fight between the returning Nick Diaz and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Conor McGregor trolls Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As the main event at UFC 266 began, McGregor threw shots at the Aussie.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass . I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass .

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega put on a spectacular show for fans at UFC 266. Volkanovski won via unanimous decision.

After Volkanovski's successful title defense against Ortega, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Volkanovski. He also retweeted a post depicting him as better than the other featherweight fighters in the UFC.

Check out Conor McGregor's congratulatory post below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

Edited by Utathya Ghosh