Conor McGregor releases intense training footage ahead of Donald Cerrone fight

Soumik Datta Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020

Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy: MMA Fighting)

Ahead of his highly-awaited return to the Octagon next weekend, Conor McGregor has been posting several photos of his intense training sessions; and in another recent Instagram post, 'The Notorious One' has released exclusive footage of his training as he prepares for a highly-anticipated fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC

McGregor last stepped foot in UFC way back in 2018 when he lost a UFC Lightweight Championship bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission. Since then, McGregor has retired from the Octagon competition but eventually announced his comeback, as well.

For his return fight, the UFC announced that McGregor would be stepping into the Octagon against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who is currently on the back of a defeat against Justin Gaethje. McGregor will be returning to the UFC Welterweight Division for his return fight.

McGregor releases exclusive training footage

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor posted a clip of him working out in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. As seen in the clip, McGregor was seen in good spirits ,as he laced up his boxing gloves and engaged into intenste pad work with his coach.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020, and will be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.