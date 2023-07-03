Conor McGregor requests Dana White to change rules pitted against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has had a rather unexpected start as a coach in the current season of The Ultimate Fighter. The Irishman's team of bantamweight prospects has lost all five of their bouts against Michael Chandler's team of veterans so far.

While things are not going to plan for 'The Notorious' and his team, the former UFC champion has requested Dana White to change the show's rules. The fights contested on the show are just two five-minute rounds, and it can go to a third round only in case of a draw.

Conor McGregor does not seem to be happy with the same and believes that the fighters should be given three rounds. In a clip shared by the official Twitter page of The Ultimate Fighter, the Irishman can be seen expressing his frustrations about the fights being two rounds. He said:

"Dana tell them three rounds, yeah? Two rounds me f**king b****cks. The fight's not over. They are unfinished fights. If they go unfinished fights, give them the third rounds. There are guys fighting for their life here. Unfinished fights, that's it. They're unfinished fights, man. Let them go f**king an extra round. They're three-rounders we need man, not the f**king two rounds."

Take a look at the clip below:

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 could've led to Khabib Nurmagomedov's return

Conor McGregor has always been quite vocal about how he'd like to face Khabib Nurmagomeov again. The two entered the octagon back in 2018 in what was the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

A rematch between the two couldn't be made after Nurmagomedov retired from the sport following his win over Justin Gaethje. However, as revealed by his coach Javier Mendez, 'The Eagle' was close to returning to the octagon at one point.

While speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Javier Mendez revealed that if the 2021 rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had excited Khabib Nurmagomedov, he would've quite possibly agreed to return to the UFC. He said:

"It was Conor vs. Poirier that night, but it did not get Khabib excited. He said if something excited him on that card then maybe he'd consider it. But it never happened. The UFC was pushing him, but nothing excited him, so it was [a] no go."

Neo Vale Tudo @NeoValeTudo



UFC 257

01.24.2021

Abu Dhabi, UAE Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor IIUFC 25701.24.2021Abu Dhabi, UAE Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor IIUFC 257📅01.24.2021📍Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/sKoTW6gMzm

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes