Conor McGregor returns at UFC 246 with unorthodox tactics against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor returned to the UFC and it was with glorious purpose. The return of McGregor was always going to be one of the biggest events for the company and it was proved when he made his way out to the Octagon to an uproarious response.

However, what happened next was completely unexpected. McGregor started the fight extremely fast with a knee and then followed up with unorthodox tactics that no one had seen.

He clinched with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and changed his levels faster than anyone could have possibly expected him to. The level changes were fantastic from him and saw him get his shoulder at Cowboy's head level and then used it as a battering ram to break Cerrone's nose. As if that was not enough, he then took down the disoriented fighter with a head kick.

The fight was over from there as he used his strikes on the ground to finish the fight.

Following the fight, in the in-ring interview, McGregor called out any fighter who would dare to challenge him as the camera panned to Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

At this point, who faces McGregor next is anyone's guess. However, with McGregor in this form and adding new offense to his arsenal, everyone better watch out.