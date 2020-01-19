UFC 246 - 4 moves that saw Conor McGregor demolish Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Conor McGregor

When Conor McGregor entered the Octagon at UFC 246, there was an immense tension spreading throughout the world of MMA. McGregor had not won a fight since 2016 and the manner in which he lost his last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov saw McGregor's fans tense and worried that the same does not happen against 'Cowboy'.

They need not have worried.

Bruce Buffer's announcement regarding the accomplishments of both the fighters sent goosebumps through the audience. Then when the fight started, there was no more waiting.

After 1-and-a-half-years, Conor McGregor entered the Octagon, charged at his opponent, and caught him with the first move that would spell the end, a knee.

The knee was not too devastating and they clinched up. This was where the next move came from McGregor, and it was this move that would result at the end of the fight.

McGregor used his shoulder as a battering ram while changing levels to catch Cowboy on his nose and break it. The disoriented Cowboy backed up and McGregor used that moment to hit him with the third move of the night.

The high kick came as if from nowhere and caught Cowboy. By this time, it was over.

He went down and McGregor followed with the fourth move — the repeated strikes on the head. He kept battering the downed Cowboy who attempted to survive, but could not.

Conor McGregor won the returning fight that saw him destroy Cowboy.

There was an immense amount of respect between both fighters after the fight, with hugs. This was quite contradictory to the last fight McGregor had fought in, where after the fight had ended there had been general uproar as non-fighters got involved and Khabib jumped out of the cage to attack McGregor's corner men.

Given the massive nature of the return, now it is only a moment of time before he trains up and returns to the Octagon yet again, given that Cowboy never even landed a single shot.

Who do you think will fight Conor McGregor next?

