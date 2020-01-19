Conor McGregor's 5 fastest knockouts in the UFC

R. Nath Published Jan 19, 2020

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor has built his reputation as an early-round fighter. If this list were to include his pre-UFC days, it would include knockouts that took the Irishman 16 seconds, 4 seconds, 66 seconds, 69 seconds, etc.

His rise to the top was filled with spectacular finishes in early rounds and that along with his brash personality is what instantly attracted the UFC to him. As you know, it didn't take too long for him to make an impact.

By his third fight in the UFC, he was already main eventing Fight Nights and by his sixth fight in 2015, he was a PPV headliner. Since the summer of 2015, he's never been lower than the main event on the card and has proven to be the "A-side" of every major fight. He's currently the biggest star in MMA history, whether he has a title or not.

His return at UFC 246 proved exactly that and he created history by being the first person to have finishes over three different weight classes (Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight).

Without further ado, here are his five quickest knockout victories in the UFC.

#5. vs Dennis Siver - 116 seconds

Dennis Siver

Dennis Siver was the man that Conor McGregor needed to beat to cement a title shot. By this time, McGregor's viewership numbers and drawing power was clear and this was supposed to be the last hurdle to get to Jose Aldo.

It turned out not to be the case as McGregor had to go through Chad Mendes and become Interim Champion at UFC 189, but he ultimately ended up with the title. There was bad blood with the German Dennis Siver and McGregor fought in Boston, which is known to host many people of Irish descent.

He would steamroll through Siver, taking just 116 seconds in the first round to finish him.

