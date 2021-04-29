Conor McGregor's doppelganger gets 3-year jail term for impersonating the Irishman and selling drugs

A lookalike of Conor McGregor recently pleaded guilty after he was found selling narcotics under the guise of the famed UFC superstar.

Mark Nye was earlier arrested in England for attempting to dispose of a number of mobile phones and illegal drugs. Officers at the scene further discovered that the perpetrator carried a number of 'McGregor Enterprise' business cards alongside his fake identity. Now, after being tried for the charges against him, Nye has been sentenced to spend the next three years of his life behind bars.

After taking Mark Nye into custody, investigating officers began a thorough search of the 34-year old's residence. Upon scrutiny, Surrey police officer PC Mcgill released a statement saying:

"A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs and can have serious health implications for users themselves. Officers also found a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed."

The questionable past of Conor McGregor

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor has had his fair share of trouble with the law. After being arrested and forced to take anger management classes following his UFC 223 bus-melee with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor appeared to be neck deep in charges. Coupled with allegations of assault at the Marble Arch pub in Dublin, it certainly looked to be the beginning of the end.

However, the 'Notorious One' seems to have faced his demons and rediscovered his love for the sport of MMA. Although his last outing at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier ended in a losing cause, Conor McGregor is itching to step back into the octagon for the much-awaited rematch with the 'Diamond.'

Conor McGregor has once again shown his philanthropic side with a hefty donation to a children’s charity in Louisiana, the hometown of UFC 264 rival Dustin Poirierhttps://t.co/fjP5GsOOFJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 27, 2021

Ever since his return to the UFC, Conor McGregor has had a mixed array of outcomes. While the Dubliner looked untouched at welterweight against the durable Donald Cerrone, inactivity for over a year and a half proved to be rather costly.

It remains to be seen whether he can get back to winning ways against Poirier in their rematch.

Advertisement

Are you excited for the highly-anticipated rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Be sure to leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!