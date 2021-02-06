Conor McGregor's family members: What does each of them work as?

Conor McGregor's immediate family comprises of his mother, father, two elder sisters, fiance, and two children and a third on the way. The Irish megastar is extremely close to his family and they are also regularly seen attending his fights.

The family members of Conor McGregor also appear regularly on his Instagram feed and stories. Not only his fiance but his entire family is tightly associated with Conor McGregor's fighting career.

However, they all have their own individual lives and professions as well. Here's a look at the personal lives and careers of Conor McGregor's family.

Conor McGregor - Mother and Father

Conor McGregor's father, Tony McGregor was born to an Irish father and English mother. After graduating from primary school, Tony McGregor attended Ringsend Technical Institute in Dublin, but soon left at the age of 16. That is the same age when he met his wife, Conor McGregor's mother Margaret McGregor.

Tony McGregor worked as a mechanic's apprentice for a year before quitting that too and getting a taxi license. He worked as a taxi driver for more than 25 years before retiring.

In a 2016 interview with the Irish Independent, Tony McGregor revealed how as a newlywed couple, he and Margaret saved up for years for a house of their own in the suburb of Crumlin.

"That was what you did as a working-class person. You didn't go to university or college - you got married and had kids and became a man early on in life. I drove a taxi for 26 years, which I loved, although I worked nights around the clock so I was like Dracula," Tony McGregor said.

The night shift allowed him to spend time with his kids during the daytime and take Conor to his football matches on Sunday mornings. During his early years, Tony wanted Conor to grow up and become a plumber. The entire MMA community is glad that did not pan out.

A 2017 Irish Sun interview reported that Tony McGregor was taking a course to become a celebrant.

"It’s a course I’ve been doing with the Irish Institute of Celebrants and I’m absolutely loving it. It’s very professional and I’m learning a lot," Tony said.

Not much is known about Margaret McGregor's profession. Conor McGregor dedicated his win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone to her, and on many occasions have paid tribute to her on social media and in interviews.

Conor McGregor - Sisters

Conor McGregor has two sisters - Erin and Aoife McGregor.

Erin McGregor, the oldest, used to work as a hairdresser. She is the one behind Conor McGregor's ever-changing dynamic hairstyles and fashion statements. She also worked as a fitness model and took part in bodybuilding competitions. She has also participated in Dancing With The Stars.

Erin is married to her long-time partner Terry Kavanagh and is a mother of two. After having her second child Harry, Erin is now a full-time mother. Her daughter is called Taylor.

The lesser known sibling of the three, Aoife McGregor works with a mini digger hiring company in Dublin. She clearly loves to stay out of the limelight, but still has a thriving social media presence. She got married to her fiance Mark Elliott on 2016 New Year's Eve.

Conor McGregor's Fiance - Dee Devlin

Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has on more occasions than one referred to Dee Devlin as one of the most importance presences in his life. The couple has been together since 2018, and Dee is the mother of Conor McGregor's two children - Conor Jr. and Croia.

After leaving high school at 15, Dee Devlin took up odd jobs including waitressing and modeling throughout her late teens and early twenties. Ever since Conor McGregor's meteoric rise to the top happened, Dee Devlin has left her waitressing and modeling days behind to work full time for her husband.

Dee Devlin is in charge of managing Conor McGregor's finances and training schedules, and she is also part of the management and promotional teams of his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.

Dee is currently pregnant with their third child, the news of which was broken by a Christmas family photo uploaded by both her and Conor McGregor.