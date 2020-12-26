How many kids does Conor McGregor have? Is UFC superstar expecting another child in 2021?

Conor McGregor recently posted a picture on Instagram with his fiancé and two children.

The post had the family in Christmas pajamas and read ‘Happy Christmas everyone from my family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021’.

What’s interesting about this post is that his son Conor Junior is holding what looks like a sonogram.

This can very well be a hint that the McGregor family may be expecting another addition in 2021. Conor also posted an emoji of a baby boy at the end of his christmas message, perhaps hinting at the baby’s gender.

The newborn will be Conor McGregor’s third child.

He has been in a relationship with his partner Dee Devlin since 2008. They welcomed their first child, Conor Jack McGregor (Conor Jr.) in May 2017.

The couple was then blessed with a baby girl in January 2019. They named the child Croia, a traditional Irish name which means ‘of the heart’ or ‘little heart’.

Whether in his business endeavors or inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor always delivers and is seldom outside the public eye.

However, while Conor McGregor lives for the limelight, he does a great job of keeping his immediate family away from it.

Hence, we seldom get to peep inside Conor McGregor’s personal life.

McGregor will hope that the newborn brings him luck as he looks to capture the UFC lightweight strap again in 2021.

We wish the family all the best and hope for a healthy delivery of the child.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

The Notorious one will not have much time to spend with his family in the holiday period as he will be busy training for his UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd in Abu Dhabi.

The two have fought previously in 2014 at UFC 178, when McGregor knocked out ‘The Diamond’ in the first round at featherweight.

However, their UFC 257 bout will be at 155-pounds and could carry title implications.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s surprise retirement at UFC 254 had left a void at the pinnacle of UFC’s lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira ,with his dominant win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, has already put his name in the hat to determine the next champion.

Conor McGregor would be looking to do so too with an impressive display against a game challenger in Dustin Poirier.