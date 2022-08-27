"What is the master up to?" - Chael Sonnen ponders what Conor McGregor is planning after he didn't insert his name in the welterweight picture following Usman vs. Edwards 2

Conor McGregor is never shy of posting on social media. 'Notorious' is often busy on Twitter when UFC Fight Night rolls around, with the Irishman more than happy to share his two cents on a given fighter's performance.

This is why the lack of activity shown by McGregor online during the UFC 278 event was somewhat confusing to Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' immediately suspected that there was more to this than meets the eye.

Sonnen had the following to say in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"He wasn't busy, he was available. He watched the fight, he had access to the internet. We know that because he did say things such as what I just told you about the kids. He didn't insert himself, he didn't call anybody out, he didn't look for a fight, he didn't look for an opponent. He didn't do anything to rile anybody up and make them come after him. Why? What is the master up to? What was he thinking? What does he know that we don't?"

Watch the video below from 7:30:

It is unclear what Sonnen is implying, and it's anyone's guess as to what Conor McGregor's motives are. Is the Irishman planning a surprise comeback at welterweight? Who knows?

Conor McGregor chimes in on bringing kids to UFC events following the Usman vs. Edwards fight

Conor McGregor released a tweet following UFC 278 in which he suggested that fighters should refrain from bringing families, particularly kids, to UFC events.

The tweet stemmed from reports that Kamaru Usman's daughter was seen being carried away from the octagon in a state of shock.

Having done it alone for a few fights and brought his family along to others, McGregor is giving Usman advice based on the Irishman's personal experience.

'Notorious' said the following:

"I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I've done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family agani post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward."

The ending to Conor McGregor's tweet implies that he plans to set foot in the UFC octagon once again when he has fully recovered from the devastating leg injury sustained in the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight.

