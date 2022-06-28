Conor McGregor's top 5 legendary trash-talk moments in build up to Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather were involved in one of the most unique events in the history of combat sports. The boxing bout, billed as "The Money Fight", saw two of combat sports' biggest names competing against each other.

Mayweather came into the bout with an unbeaten 49-0 professional boxing record. Meanwhile, McGregor was the reigning UFC lightweight and flyweight champion. 'The Notorious' became the biggest star in MMA in less than 4-years in the UFC. The bout was one of the rare occasions where Dana White was open to a cross-promotion bout. It was very lucrative for all involved and generated over 5.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Despite the bout obviously favoring Mayweather, the press tour was the highlight of the build-up. McGregor's charisma was on full display as he and the boxing great traded insults back-and-forth in anticipation of their bout.

It was recently reported that they are in talks for a rematch, which could surpass the revenue of their first encounter. This list will look at Conor McGregor's top five legendary trash-talk moments in the build-up to his fight with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

#5. Conor McGregor calls Mayweather a "novice" fighter

Kel Dansby @KelDansby McGregor keeps hope for a Mayweather fight alive. Says he's a "Novice" fighter McGregor keeps hope for a Mayweather fight alive. Says he's a "Novice" fighter https://t.co/vE2UieU7eN

In the build-up to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, many wondered how the then UFC two-division champion would adapt to a different discipline. He would obviously need to adjust his fighting stance as boxing doesn't allow kicks. He also needed to adjust his training because he wasn't competing in five-minute rounds like in the UFC.

While one would assume the boxing rules wouldn't favor him, 'The Notorious' flipped the script and called Mayweather a novice fighter.

"He's [Mayweather] a novice where I come from. He's a phenomenal boxer, a phenomenal athlete. An intelligent business man. But he's a novice in true fighting and that's just simple fact." McGregor responding to a reporter about Floyd Mayweather."

This comment from 'Mystic Mac' heightened the curiosity of fans. He was confident that the boxing rules wouldn't make a difference, even if 'Money' was one of the greatest of all-time.

#4. Conor McGregor takes a shot at Mayweather's tracksuit

Mr. Buns @MapsMaponyane



Conor McGregor got this suit specially made for his face-off w/ Mayweather. Zoom in on frame 3 to see what it says It's all in the detail.Conor McGregor got this suit specially made for his face-off w/ Mayweather. Zoom in on frame 3 to see what it says It's all in the detail.Conor McGregor got this suit specially made for his face-off w/ Mayweather. Zoom in on frame 3 to see what it says😂 https://t.co/d0q7FhBLcx

Conor McGregor has been known to show up to press conferences dressed up in expensive suits for his MMA bouts. His boxing bout was no different and the flamboyant Irishman took a shot at Mayweather for what he decided to wear.

'The Notorious' showing up in expensive clothes gives the perception that he earns a lot of money. During a press event, he took a shot at 'Money' for showing up wearing a sweatshirt to the event. He even stated that the boxing great couldn't afford a suit.

"He's in a f****** tracksuit. He can't even afford a suit anymore. The Royces are 2012 outside." - "The Money Fight" press event.

In fact, the former two-division UFC champion had an expletive message on his suit directed towards Mayweather. The press event was another example of his ability to get into his opponents' heads.

#3. McGregor makes a bold prediction

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA This was peak Conor McGregor. "Somebody's 0 has got to go" then berates Mayweather for wearing a tracksuit & predicts a KO inside 4 rounds. This was peak Conor McGregor. "Somebody's 0 has got to go" then berates Mayweather for wearing a tracksuit & predicts a KO inside 4 rounds. https://t.co/TQ9gibhfmM

It wouldn't be a Conor McGregor fight if he wasn't making bold predictions. Ahead of his bout with Floyd Mayweather, he made quite the prediction as to how quickly he would defeat the boxing legend.

To put this into perspective, 'Money' is regarded by many as one of the greatest defensive boxers in the sport. He is difficult to hit with his constant movements. His style has served him well as he hasn't been affected like other boxers from his generation.

With that in mind, one would assume that 'Mystic Mac' might have a chance if he could land a powerful straight left-hand. Instead, he felt it would be over within four rounds.

"There's no other way around it. His little legs, his little core, his little head. I'm gonna knock him out inside four rounds - mark my words." - McGregor at "The Money Fight" press tour.

#2. Conor McGregor claims Mayweather needs him more

"The Money Fight" World Press Tour - New York

Usually fighters would be thrilled at the idea of fighting Floyd Mayweather, but Conor McGregor thought differently. During the preliminary stages, the Irishman wasn't too happy with the figures being reported and let it be known.

'The Notorious' was coming off back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez and was a proven pay-per-view draw. This explains why he was against the idea of earning $7 million to box 'Money' and wanted at least $100 million.

"I'm 27 years of age and I'm just about half way through a $100 million contract. At 27 years of age, Floyd Mayweather was on Oscar De La Hoya's undercard, so compare that." - McGregor to ESPN.

'Mystic Mac' doubled down and stated that Mayweather needed him to make more money.

"He needs me. I don't need him. Who else can he fight? He fights someone else in the boxing realm and all of a sudden the pay goes from $100 million to $15 million." - 'The Notorious' to ESPN.

#1. Conor McGregor asks Mayweather why he brought a school bag on stage

Strictly Boxing Fans @BoxingBritain1

"WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH A SCHOOL BAG ON STAGE? YOU CAN'T EVEN READ!!! CRYING!!! #MayMac MCGREGOR TO MAYWEATHER:"WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH A SCHOOL BAG ON STAGE? YOU CAN'T EVEN READ!!! CRYING!!! MCGREGOR TO MAYWEATHER: "WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH A SCHOOL BAG ON STAGE? YOU CAN'T EVEN READ!!! CRYING!!! 😂 #MayMac https://t.co/J0FmIUn6db

The press tour provided many entertaining moments and Conor McGregor turned it up a notch during the stop in Toronto, Canada. He pulled no punches when talking about Mayweather and Showtime. He also made sure that his microphone wouldn't get cut off again, which allowed him to speak a lot longer.

'The Notorious' not only shared his thoughts on boxing pundits counting him out, but he also attacked 'Money's fighting style. He said the boxing great "tip-tap-toes to a decision." He saved his best for last as he concluded by asking Mayweather why he brought a school bag on stage.

"He's 40. You're 40-years of age. Dress you're f****** age! Carrying a school bag on stage. What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can't even read." - 'The Notorious' to Mayweather at 'The Money Fight' Press Tour in Toronto, Canada.

The press event showed that 'Mystic Mac' was more than comfortable and could hold his own regardless of the sport. It was one of the rare occurrences in which 'Money' didn't really have a response and was outmatched in the verbal fight.

