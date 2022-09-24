"The UFC may grant an exemption in exceptional circumstances" - USADA provides statement in light of Conor McGregor not being tested in 2022

Conor McGregor has not fought since the horrific leg injury he sustained in the trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. 'Notorious' has slowly been working his way back to full fitness, while at the same time sailing the world on his Lamborghini yacht.

A quick glance at McGregor's social media will give one a good idea of the amount of time he spends on the yacht. Rumors have begun circulating that 'Notorious' is residing in international waters to avoid the USADA testing program.

It has recently come to light that the Irishman is the only active fighter on the UFC roster who has not been tested by the organization this year. Both the promotion and McGregor's team declined to comment on the matter. However, USADA has released a statement in an attempt to clear up any controversy:

"Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition."

Conor McGregor reveals nutrition plan resulting in increase in size

Conor McGregor has been out with an injury since July 2021. The Irishman suffered a broken leg in the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Since the injury, 'Notorious' has gained an impressive amount of muscle and looks like he could weigh well over 190lbs right now.

Rumors have circulated that McGregor has been taking PEDs since his injury. That he has not been tested by USADA for some time gives the proponents of the PED theory more ammunition.

A fan recently took to Twitter to ask McGregor what he is using to maintain his physique, and the Irishman responded with this:

"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain."

While Conor McGregor may be answering truthfully, he is also doing a handy job of advertising the various companies he owns or is in partnership with. These include The Black Forge Inn Pub, Forged Stout Brewery and the CBD-infused TIDL recovery spray.

