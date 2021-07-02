Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes: Revisiting the first UFC title fight of the Irishman

Conor McGregor became a two-division champion in the Dublin-based promotion Cage Warriors and found himself signing a UFC contract. The Irishman made the most of the opportunity as he blazed through the featherweight division, racking up a 5-0 record in the promotion. During his winning streak, McGregor beat the likes of Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, eventually earning a title shot after beating Dennis Silver.

Conor McGregor was scheduled to face then-champion Jose Aldo Jr., arguably the greatest featherweight in history, at UFC 189, on July 15, 2015. The UFC spent more money marketing that fight than any bout in the company's history. McGregor and Aldo even embarked on a world tour to promote the fight, covering eight cities in five countries.

However, on June 23, it was reported that Aldo had suffered a rib injury and was consequently out of the fight. Chad Mendes offered to step in on short notice and face Conor McGregor for the interim UFC featherweight belt.

An iconic performance on an iconic card 🙌



Five years ago today, just three months after tearing his ACL, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Chad Mendes to become the UFC interim champion 🏆🇮🇪 #UFC189 pic.twitter.com/4s6rtopgMH — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2020

How did the Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes fight play out?

Coming into the fight, many wondered if McGregor would be able to hold his own against a pressure-heavy wrestler like Mendes. Although both fighters accepted the fight on short notice, and Mendes had a vastly different style to Aldo, the Irishman seemed prepared.

Heading into UFC 189, Conor McGregor pulled out all the stops and unleashed his legendary trash talk once again, frustrating Chad Mendes. However, Chad Mendes was a legitimate threat. He was the only man who had come close to beating Jose Aldo up until that point.

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor made an iconic entrance into the arena, having Irish singer Sinead O'Connor sing her song Foggy Dew live, which is McGregor's walkout song.

Sinead O'Connor, Conor McGregor and the thousands of Irish fans who had taken over Las Vegas for UFC 189 gave us one of the most incredible walkouts the UFC has ever seen.



Happy St. Patrick's Day 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/MaptngxHuf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 17, 2021

The Irishman announced his arrival in style. At the sound of the first bell, McGregor ran towards Mendes, establishing his aggression. Within the first 10 seconds, Mendes caught an incoming kick and took 'Notorious' down. However, he wasn't able to keep the Irishman there for long.

'Money' attempted multiple clinches and takedown attempts thereafter, which were all foiled by McGregor. Despite there being a considerable height and reach difference between the two, Mendes managed to land some good shots on 'Notorious'. However, none of them did any significant damage.

Eventually, the Irishman began to find his range and kept Mendes at bay with kicks. Conor McGregor kept trying to find a home for his signature left cross. Halfway through the opening round, Chad Mendes landed a fantastic takedown, lifting McGregor off his feet and pinning him down to the canvas. 'Money' unloaded some ground and pound, which cut McGregor above the right eye, but the Irishman managed to get back up to his feet with relative ease.

Chad Mendes landed an overhand right that perhaps hurt his opponent, but McGregor maintained a brilliant poker face. A few seconds later, 'Notorious' appeared to land a left cross that shook Mendes up, but both fighters kept going. Mendes then landed his third takedown of the round with 1:15 left on the clock, keeping the Irishman there for the remainder of the round. Despite having top position and control, Chad Mendes could not unload any significant attacks on Conor McGregor.

In the second round, 'Notorious' came out as the clear aggressor, walking forward and putting pressure on Chad Mendes. He hurt the American with some combinations before being taken down again. Mendes kept McGregor on the ground for most of the round and almost sank in a choke.

However, the Irishman was able to bring the fight back to the feet with 30 seconds left on the clock. In an incredible display of heart and power, Conor McGregor dropped Chad Mendes with less than 10 seconds left in the round. The Irishman followed up with heavy shots until referee John McCarthy stepped in, making Conor McGregor the new UFC interim featherweight champion.

Watch the full fight below:

