Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker not a big fight, claims Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker isn't as marketable as the other options on the table for 'The Notorious'. McGregor is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year, and a number of intriguing matchups have been discussed for the Irishman's return.

In the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley gave his take on the rumored McGregor vs. Hooker bout. The popular bantamweight questioned Hooker's star power, saying:

"I just don’t think that Hooker’s a big enough name for Conor to get."

Watch the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow below (McGregor-Hooker comments - 29:07):

Conor McGregor has been out of action since sustaining a devastating leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. The former two-division champion has packed on quite a bit of muscle while rehabilitating his injury and has been teasing a return to welterweight, rather than lightweight, where Dan Hooker mainly competes.

'The Notorious' called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in an earlier interview with TheMacLife as he looks to become the first-ever three-division champion in UFC history.

Sean O’Malley is looking to surpass Conor McGregor's stardom

Sean O'Malley is among the fastest rising stars in the sport. The bantamweight contender has always reiterated his respect and admiration for Conor McGregor, and the duo seemingly have a good relationship. O'Malley has previously stated that he'd eventually like to surpass McGregor and become the biggest star in the sport.

Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, O'Malley said:

"I think me wanting to be bigger than Conor can sound silly right now, but if I go out there and knock out Pedro, knock out 'Chito' [Vera], whoever’s champ, beat [them] down, [then] I’m the champ [and] I’m very close to that. Conor’s had the crazy moments with Jose Aldo and the Chad Mendes [win] and all those fights, the Nate [Diaz] fights. He’s had some sweet fights."

He added:

"I still have to go out there and have those sweet fights and those sweet moments to be that big, and I’m totally capable of that. I’m 27 years old. I’m a f***ing animal right now and I’m excited to go out there and prove that against 'Prelim' Pedro."

Watch Sean O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Sean O'Malley will return to the octagon at UFC 276 in July. He is slated to take on bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz at the pay-per-view. In his last three outings, O'Malley has picked up KO/TKO victories over Thomas Almeida, Khris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

Edited by C. Naik