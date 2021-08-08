Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo 2: Was the rematch ever close to happening?

Conor McGregor famously knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in just 13 seconds to win undisputed UFC gold and become the featherweight champion in December 2015. The win capped an incredible rise to the top of the sport that is mixed martial arts and made Conor McGregor a global phenomenon.

Due to the explosive nature of the fight, which to date continues to be the shortest title bout in UFC history, it was expected that a rematch between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo would take place.

Unfortunately for Jose Aldo, the Irishman decided to go up a weight class and challenge for the lightweight belt. That endeavor got interrupted when then-champion Rafael dos Anjos had to pull out due to an injury. Jose Aldo was offered the opportunity to step in, but the notice was too short for the Brazilian.

Rafael dos Anjos was replaced by none other than Nate Diaz, and the bout was scheduled at welterweight. The matchup kickstarted a bitter feud between the two that paved the way for one of the most iconic rivalries of the promotion and also resulted in the Irishman's first-ever promotional defeat at UFC 196.

Owing to the massive draw that the McGregor-Diaz rivalry proved to be, it inevitably called for an immediate rematch. Dana White was only too happy to give the opportunity of settling the scores to the company's biggest superstar. However, the UFC president also stated that Conor McGregor's next fight following the Nate Diaz rematch would be at 145 pounds against Jose Aldo.

Dana White says Conor McGregor's next fight after his rematch with Nate Diaz will be a rematch with Jose Aldo for unified title. #UFC200 — Mike Johnston (@MikeyJ_MMA) July 10, 2016

However, Jose Aldo did not have to sit idle either. A month before Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were to lock horns for the second time, Jose Aldo faced Frankie Edgar for the interim featherweight title and picked up a unanimous decision win at UFC 200.

Jose Aldo addressed Conor McGregor, who was present cageside, in the post-fight interview and later on in the press conference as well. 'Scarface' called McGregor's win an 'accident' and spoke with conviction that he would be the champion again.

"I was born to be the champion, if I’m the interim champion or whatever I was always the champion. If I get the fight next with him I’m going to still be the champion. I’m prepared and we can fight right now if we wanted to,” he continued “We’ll see if he keeps his word and if not I’ll have to find somewhere else to fight him," Jose Aldo said at UFC 200.

In an April 2016 ESPN interview, Jose Aldo shared that he did not regret turning down the rematch that was offered on short notice and believed he would win the belt back sometime soon.

"Like I've been saying, by the end of the year, the belt will be mine again and he'll go back to being what he was -- which is nothing," Jose Aldo said.

His words did come true, although it did not exactly play out the way everyone wanted or expected.

In November 2016, it was announced that Conor McGregor was vacating the featherweight title due to inactivity, therefore ending his reign as the first-ever two-division UFC champion. As the ruling interim champion of the division, Jose Aldo was reinstated as the undisputed champion by default. However, he was not satisfied with the outcome.

"I knew that I would win a rematch and would become champion again. It’s not my fault that he’s a coward. He was never the champion," Jose Aldo told UFC at the time via a translator.

Jose Aldo would lose his status as the undisputed champion to then-interim champ Max Holloway in the title unification bout at UFC 206 in December 2016.

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor pay respect to each other

Conor McGregor is not known to be someone who easily lets go of his rivalries. However, it seems like he and Jose Aldo have buried the hatchet after all.

The Brazilian came out in support of the Irishman following his leg break defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Aldo said in an interview with Ag. Fight that he believes Conor McGregor can get back to fighting at a high level, as he did before. Aldo reiterated the same in a media conference at UFC 265, where he beat Pedro Munhoz to take his current bantamweight winning streak to two.

"I never doubt any great athlete, doesn't matter the sport. I never doubt about their mindset. So yeah, I never doubt him," Jose Aldo said.

Conor McGregor has returned the favor by calling Jose Aldo a "real legend" following the Brazilian's win.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

