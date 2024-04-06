Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, why couldn't 'Road House' star headline UFC 300? Find out here

With the biggest card in UFC history now just one week away, many have wondered why the sport's biggest star is not a part of the event.

Despite Conor McGregor heavily pushing to headline UFC 300, 'The Notorious' is still without a confirmed return date 33 months after last stepping into the Octagon. McGregor is widely expected to next face fellow 'TUF 31' coach Michael Chandler but has not been given an established fight.

Though UFC CEO Dana White has given his reasons behind a public microphone, several unspoken factors make logical sense to exclude the former two-division champion from the landmark fight card.

Why Conor McGregor's absence from UFC 300 is smart business for the promotion

With little spoken on Conor McGregor's return, Dana White claimed that McGregor's obligations to 'Road House' held up his return to the Octagon.

With the film now released on Amazon Prime Video, White says that the two sides are now in communication to begin negotiations, but the UFC 300 date would have been too soon. 'Road House' came out on streaming on March 21, less than a month before the UFC 300 date of April 13.

Given McGregor's star power, the inclusion of the Irishman on a card of UFC 300's magnitude would eliminate a financial opportunity for the company. 'The Notorious' at the center of UFC 300 would give the pay-per-view card a few additional purchases but the name value and promotion of the event will largely be successful on its own, particularly given the depth of the fight card.

As evidenced by McGregor's history of headlining eight events selling over one million pay-per-view purchases — including the most sold event in UFC history — any event with his name on the card will sell on its own. Thus, not having McGregor on UFC 300 allows the UFC to have two big-ticket events in 2024, should he return by the end of the year.

After giving up on UFC 300, McGregor has pushed for his return to be in June, the same date he announced to fans with a New Year's Eve announcement in 2023. White furthered rumors with a social media post teasing McGregor's return.

