Could Joaquin Buckley get a title shot with a potential win over Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta? Exploring the possibility

Joaquin Buckley could find himself within the welterweight top five if he manages to overcome a UFC legend in Kamaru Usman. A win would be so monumental for his career that it might land him an opportunity that once seemed unthinkable: a title shot.

The question, though, is whether that is a likely outcome. Buckley is a powerful, rounded fighter, and Usman is in his twilight years and on a deflating losing streak. If Buckley were to win, would it warrant a much-desired title fight?

Joaquin Buckley's welterweight run: An analysis

Few others will be as deserving as Joaquin Buckley of a welterweight title shot if he manages to beat Kamaru Usman. Only Sean Brady, who recently submitted Leon Edwards with supreme ease at UFC Fight Night 255, has a comparable claim. Everyone else is in an unenviable position.

Belal Muhammad is coming off a welterweight title loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and is expected to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov in a few months. Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry only recently bounced back from a UFC 310 loss to 'The Nomad' by beating the #13 ranked Carlos Prates at UFC on ESPN 66.

Check out Joaquin Buckley's knockout of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson:

By comparison, Buckley's run has been astonishing. He is on a six-fight win streak, including a knockout over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 307, and a TKO over ex-interim welterweight champion and three-time title challenger Colby Covington at UFC on ESPN 63.

It's a body of work that no one would turn away at welterweight. If he adds a win over Usman at UFC Atlanta, he'll be undeniable. While Usman is on a three-fight losing streak, his name carries prestige. Not only is he one of the most successful champions in welterweight history, he is also a divisional all-time great.

A seven-fight win streak that includes names like Usman, Covington, and 'Wonderboy' would be difficult to dismiss. Buckley would almost certainly be next in line to face the winner of Della Maddalena's expected welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev.

No one else boasts a similar body of work, and 'New Mansa' will stand head and shoulders above every other contender.

