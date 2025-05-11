UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Full video highlights

The promotion marked its return to Montreal for the first time in 10 years and held UFC 315 pay-per-view event this past weekend at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Reigning champion Belal Muhammad put his welterweight title on the line against surging contender Jack Della Maddalena in the main event.

Ad

Muhammad was coming off an impressive title capturing performance at UFC 304 last year, where he dethroned Leon Edwards via a unanimous decision victory. He was then scheduled to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in his first title defense at UFC 310, but a foot injury ruled him out of the contest. The two were expected to face each other at UFC 315, however Rakhmonov was replaced by Della Maddalena due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, following an incredible seven-fight winning streak in the promotion, five of which came via finishes, Della Maddalena was given the chance to compete for the UFC gold. In his last octagon outing at UFC 299, the Australian displayed his striking prowess and knocked out Gilbert Burns in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The opening round saw Muhammad and Della Maddalena exchanging strikes, with each having their individual moments. The Australian continued his sharp attacks in the second round, defending the reigning champion's takedown attempts.

However, Muhammad changed the momentum in the third round as he began to connect with his blows. The 36-year-old continued to put pressure on his opponent in the fourth round as well. In the last round, 'Remember the Name' finally took down Della Maddalena, however, the latter stayed resilient and displayed his boxing prowess, as seen by the cuts on Muhammad's face.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad and Della Maddalena put on a show in front of the Canadian audience.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their dog fight lasted 25 minutes as it went to distance. Della Maddalena got his hand raised via unanimous decision and became the third fighter from Australia to claim UFC gold. The judges scored the contest (48-47x2, 49-46) in favor of the 28-year-old.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.