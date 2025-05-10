UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Live round-by-round updates

Belal Muhammad returns to action at UFC 315 for his first title defense, drawing a dangerous contender in Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad has quietly built one of the most effective resumes in the sport. Eleven fights unbeaten, six straight wins, and a gas tank that is arguably one of the best on the roster. He suffocates fighters with pressure and always finds a way to shut down rhythm. His ability to blend takedowns with sharp boxing and tactical control has made him one of the most frustrating puzzles to solve at 170 pounds.

On the other side, Della Maddalena is a technician on the feet. Seven UFC wins, five finishes, and the kind of pressure boxing that forces mistakes. He’s got a slick jab, brutal bodywork, and underrated toughness. But he hasn’t faced a smothering style like Muhammad’s.

If Muhammad mixes ranges and controls the tempo, he could retain the title. If Della Maddalena keeps it standing and finds space to work, the gold may head to the land Down Under.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena airs Saturday, May 10. Early prelims kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card live at 10 p.m. ET on PPV.

Round 1

