Could Kayla Harrison beat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight? Breaking down the Olympian's chances against 'The Lioness' 

Kayla Harrison has the opportunity to become the new undisputed women's banatmweight champion in her third UFC fight this Saturday at UFC 316.

Harrison challenges Amanda Nunes' former foe and reigning champion Julianna Pena in the co-main event of the pay-per-view at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Could Kayla Harrison beat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight?

After just two UFC bouts, Kayla Harrison, who holds an impressive professional record of 18 wins and 1 defeat, emerged as a title contender. She plans to defeat Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in an attempt to become the new women's bantamweight champion.

Earlier this year, Harrison has voiced her desire to take on Nunes, who held the featherweight and bantamweight crown in the past. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, meanwhile, 'The Lioness' is regarded as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. So, tt would be an interesting matchup if it came to fruition.

During her time in the octagon, Nunes has beaten some notable names like, Pena, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey and many others, which proves her calibre. She may pose a threat to Harrison because of her incredible striking ability, which allows her to knock out her opponents. However, the 34-year-old is quite resilient and can bring the fight to the ground with her relentless takedown attempts.

If Harrison manages to dethrone Pena, fans can expect a superfight between her and Nunes, who has teased her comeback on several occasions. The two will look to settle their differences inside the cage as Harrison was upset by the Brazilian's remarks about American Top Team [ATT], where they previoulsy trained together.

Even UFC commentator Jon Anik offered his thoughts on the potential matchup in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, saying:

''I don’t see any upside for Amanda Nunes in fighting Julianna Pena a third time except monetary upsides. So yeah, I think it would be the Kayla Harrison fight that would that would get her off the couch, so to speak.''

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (21:59):

