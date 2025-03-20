Amanda Nunes' face-off tease gets internet excited about potential UFC return: "Coming back?!?!"

Amanda Nunes has sparked a firestorm of fan excitement on Instagram after sharing a picture of her UFC 289 face-off with Irene Aldana, who she defeated in her final women's bantamweight title defense and last-ever MMA fight, until now it. At least, that's what 'The Lioness' seems to be teasing.

The Brazilian legend hasn't fought in two years, but interest in her return has remained high, especially with the lack of star power and compelling women's fighters above flyweight. This is compounded by the fact that Nunes is nearly spotless as a champion.

This drew the attention of longtime women's UFC veteran Angela Hill, who popped up in the comment section of Nunes' post, openly wondering if the picture was hinting at her return. To no one's surprise, Hill seemed as excited as anyone over the prospect of Nunes fighting again.

"Coming back?!?!"

Another fan implored Nunes to come back, bemoaning the perceived lack of action and entertainment value in the women's bantamweight division.

"Please come back for a couple more fights, division is so boring without the lioness"

Others, though, begged Nunes not to tease them with hope.

"Don't tease me"

Some fans merely expressed their longing for a Nunes return.

"Miss you"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Amanda Nunes' UFC return tease

For now, Nunes has not confirmed an official return, nor has the UFC, despite the documented interest Dana White has shown in coaxing her back into the octagon. Moreover, Kayla Harrison, who is aiming to capture UFC women's bantamweight gold, is also looking for a monster 135-pound clash with Nunes.

This isn't the first time Amanda Nunes has teased her return

In late 2024, Amanda Nunes took to her Instagram story with a clip of herself in 'TUF' training gear, dancing at her home gym. Without context, the video would have slipped under the radar, but she also elected to tag UFC CEO Dana White. The clip was shared by combat sports figure Jed I. Goodman on X/Twitter.

Check out one of Amanda Nunes' previous hints:

To excite fans even further, the clip was shared just days after UFC 307, which saw Kayla Harrison win her second consecutive UFC fight, and Julianna Peña, a rival of the Brazilian's, capture the women's bantamweight title in a controversial win over Raquel Pennington, another former foe of 'The Lioness'.

Many believed this pointed toward a Nunes return, but she has not said anything concrete since. Instead, she has simply continued to tease fans.

