"I have great moments" - Cris Cyborg talks about her exit from the UFC and how she almost retired from MMA

Cris Cyborg is one of the few fighters that have closed the talent gap between the UFC and Bellator. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2019, the former UFC featherweight champion has dominated the Bellator featherweight division.

Holding a 5-0 promotional record, the Brazilian has successfully defended the Bellator featherweight championship four times. Now that Cyborg has found success with her new promotion, she recently took the time to reflect on her exit from the UFC.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cyborg had this to say about her experience with the UFC:

"I have great moments. Thankful to my fans, thankful to the people that work at the UFC, thankful to Dana White, and everyone that gave me the opportunity. I have great moments there, but at some points, I had a hard time with no agreements and saying something and then doing what they are supposed to do. So, I said I wanted to retire."

Cyborg's explanation of her relationship with the UFC matches up perfectly with her career timeline. After losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232, Cyborg took seven months off, came back to beat Felicia Spencer, and then left the promotion.

Watch Amanda Nunes' devastating knockout of Cris Cyborg below:

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon







#UFC

Two years ago today, Amanda Nunes finished Cris Cyborg in the first round to become the GWOAT Two years ago today, Amanda Nunes finished Cris Cyborg in the first round to become the GWOAT🐐#UFC https://t.co/pydFCR1eVc

Once the Brazilian lost to Nunes, the UFC appeared less interested in keeping her. Although she did not retire, as previously stated, Cyborg knew she needed to move on. Luckily, the current Bellator featherweight champion seems happier with her new home.

Watch the full episode of The MMA Hour, featuring Cris Cyborg's interview, below:

Cris Cyborg reveals the fights she wishes had happened

Whenever a fighter leaves the UFC, discussions about potential missed opportunities for matchmaking tend to arise. Cyborg is the perfect example because she has several fantasy matchups that never materialized.

Although the chances of them happening now are nearly impossible, hearing the former UFC champion discuss her fantasy matchups is fascinating. While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cyborg revealed the fights she wanted:

"I have a lot of things I wanted to happen like me vs. Ronda [Rousey] and me vs. Amanda [Nunes] second fight."

The Ronda Rousey fight would probably sell more pay-per-views, but the Nunes rematch would have been essential to the GOAT conversation. Cyborg's argument for women's GOAT was thrown off by the knockout loss she never avenged. Although both matchups would have been phenomenal, the window of opportunity has most likely closed.

Watch Cris Cyborg give her belief as to why the Ronda Rousey fight did not happen below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Maybe they wanted to protect her, maybe she didn’t want to fight and you can’t force her."



youtu.be/fYnnxeGaXg8 @criscyborg tells @arielhelwani she believes a fight against Ronda Rousey was "never the goal" for the UFC."Maybe they wanted to protect her, maybe she didn’t want to fight and you can’t force her." .@criscyborg tells @arielhelwani she believes a fight against Ronda Rousey was "never the goal" for the UFC."Maybe they wanted to protect her, maybe she didn’t want to fight and you can’t force her."▶️ youtu.be/fYnnxeGaXg8 https://t.co/gy1OKMMaPZ

Edited by Phil Dillon