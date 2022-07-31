Cris Cyborg requests her long overdue rematch with Amanda Nunes following latter's title reclamation

Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has asked for a rematch with Amanda Nunes after the latter reclaimed her bantamweight title.

UFC 277's main event saw 'The Lioness' reclaim her title in a rematch from her bout with Julianna Peña last year. Peña stunned the world when she caused one of the UFC's biggest upsets by defeating Nunes at UFC 269, but the Brazilian appeared to be back to her best once again.

Nunes dominated the stand-up in each round before adding multiple takedowns to her scores in the latter stages. The Brazilian had her hand raised at the end via a unanimous decision victory, earning her belt back and becoming a UFC double champ for the second time.

Cyborg, who lost to Nunes in 2018 via a stunning first-round KO, posted on Twitter, teasing fans about a potential rematch between two of the best women's MMA fighters on the planet.

"We doing rematches now?!"

After leaving the UFC in 2019, Cris Cyborg signed with Bellator. The 37-year-old won the women's featherweight title on her debut and has since defended the belt on four separate occasions.

Cyborg had expressed an interest in an MMA/Boxing crossover where she would face Irish boxing star Katie Taylor, but so far, no bout has been agreed upon.

Cris Cyborg correctly predicted Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2

While betting odds suggested Amanda Nunes was the favorite for the second time against Julianna Peña, former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg predicted Nunes would have to manage her cardio better than she did in the first fight.

'The Lioness' appeared much more calm and precise the second time round. She dominated on the feet throughout the fight, never letting herself expel too much energy trying to find a finish. Instead, she slowly took Peña apart with precise engagements, multiple takedowns, and heavy elbows, earning a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

During a recent episode of The Catch-Up with Cris Cyborg and James Lynch, the 37-year-old believed Nunes would only win the rematch with a changed game-plan and better cardio management, which she did.

"I believe in this fight, what's going to come in is better cardio, better strategy. I think you want to hit her a little bit like she's putting on Julianna Peña. You know you're going to continue to box and you're determined to continue there."

