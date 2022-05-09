"He's got to be smarter about the way he picks his opponents" - Dan Hardy explores Justin Gaethje's options following submission loss to Charles Oliveira

In a recent video, Dan Hardy delved into Justin Gaethje's next possible opponent following his heartbreaking submission loss to Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 274.

'The Highlight' was competing for his second chance at UFC gold, but once again came up short after an action-packed first round against the Brazilian. The NCAA Division I wrestler failed to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov the first time around, and now finds himself 0-2 in undisputed championship fights.

Discussing what's next for Justin Gaethje on his YouTube channel, Dan Hardy answered a fan's question, suggesting who the former interim lightweight champion should face next, saying:

"I wouldn't mind seeing Gaethje fight Beniel Dariush, I don't think that'd be a bad fight at all. I also wouldn't mind seeing him fight Rafael dos Anjos. The thing is, with Gaethje's style, you can match him against anybody and he's going to bring the best out of them, and they're going to bring the best out of him... He's probably gonna have to win two or three to get him himself back into this position."

The retired UFC welterweight continued, sending the 33-year-old some advice going forward. He added:

"I think there are lots of good options for Gaethje, but he's got to be smarter about the way he picks his opponents now... If I was his management, I wouldn't go any lower than RDA [Rafael dos Anjos], and RDA's at number six... I'd say Dariush or RDA, they're my two picks, I probably wouldn't want him to fight anybody else if I was his management. And then, maybe a [Dustin] Poirier to try and get a title shot again."

Check out what Dan Hardy had to say regarding Gaethje's dilemma in the video below.

What's next for Justin Gaethje?

Another shot at the UFC lightweight throne may have gone awry for Justin Gaethje, but he still finds himself sitting among the elite fighters of the 155lb division.

With Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev rumored to be matched up next, and having already fought Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson, who could be next for the former WSOF lightweight titleholder?

The aforementioned Rafael dos Anjos could be a great test for the American, who will pit his devastating power against the Brazil-native's grapple-heavy fighting style. Another possible outing and a real fan-favorite matchup would see Justin Gaethje lock horns with the returning Conor McGregor.

Edited by Allan Mathew