"You have to go with the one with the proven track record" - Dan Hooker breaks down his Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns winner

UFC lightweight fighter Dan Hooker made his prediction in the upcoming Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns bout at UFC 273.

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm, winning his first four fights in sensational fashion. The Chechnya-born fighter has set a record for the fastest three-fight winning streak in modern UFC history. Gilbert Burns is also coming off a victory against Stephen Thomson and is currently the No.2 ranked welterweight fighter in the promotion.

Dan Hooker made his prediction in the bout, saying:

"Khamzat just keeps destroying these guys and walking through them. So, there's not enough information to prove it... it's just [that] he has absolutely steamrolled these guys... but they're on the same boat. Gilbert Burns is just the elite of the division... so it's too big a jump in such short time. So if you're studying and breaking it down, you have to go with the one with proven track record [Gilbert Burns]."

Check out Dan Hooker's prediction below:

Burns is 7-1 in his past eight bouts and hasn’t lost to anyone outside of Kamaru Usman in four years, while Chimaev is yet to be defeated in his MMA career.

Gilbert Burns explains why he took 'big risk' in facing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Gilbert Burns signed up for what many at the top of the UFC’s welterweight division were avoiding - a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

The former UFC title challenger welcomes Chimaev to the elite of the division and looks to become the first person to hand the rising star his first defeat. 'Durinho' sees Chimaev as a big gamble given there has yet to be a blueprint on how to beat the 27-year-old.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Burns had the following to say:

“I have two objectives in the UFC. The first is to fight against the toughest in the division, and the second is to become champion and to be champion you need to fight against whoever. I’m not going to be picking and choosing: ‘Oh I want this one, I want that one.’ No. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, I’ll fight. I wanted to fight with Colby (Covington), but he had a fight, so Khamzat was the only one that wanted to fight. I know he’s a big risk and he’s No.11 and very tough, but if I want to be champion, I need to fight everyone."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

Burns admitted that he made a lot of mistakes against Kamaru Usman and is looking to make amends by handing 'Borz' his first-ever defeat.

Edited by wkhuff20