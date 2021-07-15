Dan Hooker predicts how a title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira will go

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has shared his prediction on who will win in a potential fight between Dustin Poirier and 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to James Lynch, 'The Hangman' revealed who he believes will come out on top in a matchup between 'The Diamond' and 'do Bronx':

"I'll lean towards [Dustin] Poirier for that fight. It's still early days but I would lean towards Poirier. Strong wrestling, strong striking and strong submission defense. And just the momentum he's riding at the moment, he'd just be a hard guy to beat," Dan Hooker said.

After his second win over Conor McGregor, Poirier is likely next in line to fight Oliveira for the title.

"I have been harassing the UFC" - Dan Hooker reveals he's still waiting for an opponent for his next fight

In an interview with James Lynch, Dana Hooker revealed he is still waiting to hear back from the UFC regarding an opponent for his next fight. 'The Hangman' said he tried to get a fight on the UFC 263 card co-headlined by his teammate Israel Adesanya:

"I tried to get on Izzy's card, when Izzy fought Marvin Vettori. As soon as I heard about that, I messaged the UFC and I said, 'I'll fight anyone on that date. Give me anyone.'"

Unfortunately, the UFC could not arrange a matchup for the New Zealander for that event.

Hooker added that he did the same thing for the upcoming UFC 266 card co-headlined by another one of his teammates, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Hooker revealed he is still waiting to hear back from them in regards to UFC 266.

Dan Hooker was last seen in the octagon in January 2021 when he fought Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 257.

Dan Hooker lost the fight via TKO in the first round.

