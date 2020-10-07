During a recent episode of The Dan Hooker Podcast, UFC lightweight sensation Dan Hooker briefly explained to everyone about the "Dana Speech". According to the Hangman, the Dana Speech is when the UFC President himself decides to motivate his fighters, shortly after their weigh-ins.

While Dan Hooker noted that there have been instances when it's either Sean Shelby or Mick Maynard delivering the "Dana Speech" to the fighters, the lightweight fighter himself has had the pleasure of experiencing the speech from White himself.

Dan Hooker explains what the Dana Speech is

The Hangman first explained what experiencing a "Dana Speech" from either Sean Shelby or Mick Maynard is like and claimed that there one's are usually very chill.

Once you all weigh in and you go up on stage and you face-off with your opponent or whatever like that. They take you out back into a room and it's called the 'Dana Speech' but it's like Dana White's not there because he's not generally, he's a busy guy. Sean Shelby or Mick Maynard will do it but his one's like way more chill, Sean Shelby is just like 'Oh, yeah, you know, there's bonuses on the line, so go out there and give it your best. But yeah, we appreciated it and thank you very much'. Like his ones like super chill.- Dan Hooker said.

However, Dan Hooker did add his experience from a couple of actual Dana White speeches and this is what he had in say:

I've experienced like a couple Dana "Dana Speeches" where you come out back, Dana walks in like fired-up and he's just like, 'There's 50 grand, there's 50 grand on the line. What would you do with 50 grand? 50 grand could change your life. You could win two bonuses, you could win Performance of the Night, you could win Fight of the Night, that's a 100 grand. What could you do with a hundred?' Like he gets real fired up.- Dan Hooker added.

Dan Hooker last fought back in June when he and Dustin Poirier put on an absolute show, a fight that many fans around the world even labeled as a potential contender for Fight of the Year.

