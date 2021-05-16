Dan Hooker trolls Michael Chandler with 'broken clock' comment after UFC 262 defeat

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker immediately jumped on social media to troll Michael Chandler after the main event of UFC 262.

Broken clocks right twice a day. 😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) May 16, 2021

On Twitter, Dan Hooker wrote:

"Broken clocks right twice a day."

It comes after Charles Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round of their championship bout. The Brazilian went on to win the vacant UFC lightweight title that Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished.

Michael Chandler had some good moments in the opening round. At one point, he even rocked the Brazilian with the same punch he put Dan Hooker away with. Chandler even caught the submission specialist in a tight guillotine. However, 'Iron' Mike was unable to get the job done.

After the fight, an ecstatic Charles Oliveira hopped over the cage and bolted toward the crowd to celebrate his win. During his post-fight interview, the submission specialist reminded fans that he made good on his promise to knock Michael Chandler out:

"I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out. I proved to everybody I'm the lion of lions," the newly-crowned titleholder said through a translator.

It took Oliveira 10 years before he got a title shot, but he finally achieved his life-long dream of becoming a UFC champion. 'Do Bronx' has been with the UFC since he was 21 years old.

Dan Hooker's beef with Michael Chandler

In contrast to Oliveira's long journey to the top, Michael Chandler earned his title opportunity after just one win in the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champ made a splashy debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 earlier this year.

Many believe that Michael Chandler isn't deserving of a title shot, especially in a stacked division. Dan Hooker is one of them.

After scoring three straight wins against James Vick, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder, the Kiwi emerged as a top contender in the 155-pound division. However, Dan Hooker's hot streak came to an end when he lost to the number one-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker welcomed newcomer Michael Chandler, hoping to earn a much-needed bounce-back win against a big name. However, 'Iron' Mike had other plans.