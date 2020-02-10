Dana White admits Derrick Lewis shocked him at UFC 247

Derrick Lewis

UFC 247 has become one of the most talked-about UFC events recently for all the wrong reasons. Following the controversial main event featuring Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes, the decision to award the win to Jones was one that created a divide among the fans.

However, something that has gone under the radar amidst this, is the fact that Derrick Lewis put in quite the incredible performance to kick off the main card. While obviously one of the most popular fighters on the card last night, he came out to prove himself to his fans, and that's exactly what he did.

Dana White comment on Derrick Lewis

Dana White praised Derrick Lewis' performance in the post-fight interview. He said that he knew that Lewis was coming out to perform for the crowd when he was walking out. However, when Lewis was throwing flying knees and high kicks, Dana admitted that was something that he was not expecting.

"He came out to perform for his crowd tonight, man, he sure did. Who in here ever thought that they would see Derrick Lewis throw a flying knee? Not me. That's cool."

Derrick Lewis is known for his slow but hard-hitting fighting style and as a result, it shocked everyone in the crowd when Lewis employed the offense that he did last night.