It was a very busy Tuesday night for the UFC. And it's roster continued to see some upheaval.

It's been the usual case that zero to two winners on The Dana White's Contender Series take home not only wins, but UFC contracts as well. On the rare occasion there's more. After this week all five winners got the double prize.

Well, at least four more, with Impa Kasanganay improving to 2-0 on the show and 7-0 overall already having a fight on the August 22nd card. He's not the only new middleweight to come to the company. Dustin Stoltzfus improved to 13-1 gaining the Pennsylvania native a contract as well.

Dana White also announced that 22 year old featherweight T.J. Laramie and bantamweight Adrian Yanez will be coming too. And English strawweight Cory "The Hobbit" McKenna picked up a contract too. The roster moves didn't stop there however.

After recently cutting ties with Ray Borg and Corey Anderson, they now have released the recently struggling heavyweight fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa. The bringer of the "shoeys" to UFC fan's vocabulary and the world stage, had dropped 3 in a row after winning his first nine. It also slid him out of the rankings.

While the UFC wasn't the 1st to announce that move, Tai did via his social media. The owner of 8 KO wins out of his nine wins come in the opening round. With that the 27 year old Australian should have no problems finding a new home.

But after giving away five contracts, Dana White, in his post card media scrum announced that while dates have not been locked up; the UFC's next trip to Abu Dhabi will be a longer one. He said he expects it to be five or even six weeks.

A key reasoning for that is things in Vegas and the United States in general are still on sketchy ground as far as Covid-19 is concerned. There's the distinct possibility that things will be forced to shut down yet again and Dana White isn't keen on taking the risk of sticking to the APEX when he has a fully functional fight island in Abu Dhabi.