Dana White announces UFC 320 card, Ben Askren shares health update, Khabib Nurmagomedov talks Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: MMA News Roundup

Dana White recently announced some big fights for the UFC 320 event in October. Elsewhere, Ben Askren shared some positive news about his health struggles and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov previewed the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight.Catch up on all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Dana White announces UFC 320 card featuring Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, and Merab DvalishviliDana White recently announced some big fights that will go down on the UFC 320 card in October. White revealed that the card will be headlined by an exciting Magomed Anklaev vs. Alex Pereira title rematch, with Merab Dvalishvili going up against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event.The card will also feature a high-profile Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. light heavyweight clash, which could have major title implications. Intriguingly, Prochazka and Rountree Jr. are both coming off wins over Jamahal Hill.The UFC 320 event is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.Ben Askren shares latest health update with heartfelt message for supportersBen Askren is finally out of the hospital after 59 days. The UFC veteran was hospitalized last month due to life-threatening pneumonia, which required a double lung transplant, after a staph infection reportedly went out of control.In a recent video shared to his social media, Askren shared the latest update on his health struggles and addressed his followers while driving home with his wife. Revealing that he still can't walk, he said:&quot;Day 59, I'm out, with my beautiful wife, supporter. Man, that was a long journey, and it's not over because I still can't really walk. I've got to reteach myself to do that, among many other things. I guess I can make light of it because it was me, and I don't really remember it... I don't remember 35 days of this journey. I think surgery was 24 or 25 days ago. It was hard. It was hard.’’He continued:&quot;I said this already in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was starting a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country to hang out for a couple days. It meant so much. It was so great to just have all the support and all the love. Hopefully I'm not in this situation again for a really, really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. Thank you guys again for all the positive comments online, everything. It means so much. Love you guys.&quot;Khabib Nurmagomedov previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fightUFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight. The two middleweights are set to throw down at UFC 319 next month.In an interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov advised Chimaev against playing the grappling game with du Plessis and acknowledged the South African fighter's unpredictability. He said:&quot;He [Dricus] is an interesting opponent. He’s very tough. He’s gonna scrap, kind of an unorthodox kickboxer... What's good, or rather what's bad about du Plessis, is that] he’s not very accurate, but throws a lot. He’s always throwing hands and legs constantly. Always attacking. Even against [Sean] Strickland, I really misjudged that fight... He throws a ton of volume and doesn’t stand still.&quot;He continued:&quot;Personally, I would advise Khamzat to strike with him. If you put them in straight boxing, Khamzat is better. Pure boxing-wise, that is my opinion... You can try to force things early in the first two rounds, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. And later, you'll need it in the championship rounds.&quot;