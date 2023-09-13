Dana White boldly admits the only UFC fighter he rooted against, talks about the organization's most challenging fighters to deal with 

Dana White is president of the UFC, the largest and most successful mixed martial arts promotion of all time. As the organization's president, he acts as its public face and mouthpiece, which has led to more than his fair share of clashes with fighters, as they, naturally, have competing interests.

UFC fighters are individual contractors who aim to make as much money for themselves as possible. Meanwhile, White's goal is to make as much money for the UFC as possible, among other things. So it should be no surprise that White has rooted against certain fighters.

In an interview with BigBoyTV, White spoke about the most difficult fighters he's dealt with before disclosing the identity of the one fighter he has openly rooted against due to a conflict of interest. When asked if he's ever disliked a specific fighter who has competed in the UFC, White said (at 57:00 minutes) the following:

"Oh, absolutely. There's many guys that I disliked. Tito Ortiz, I mean it was very f*cking out in the open. When he and Chuck fought, you know, as the promoter you're not supposed to have a rooting interest. I couldn't f*cking wait to see Chuck whoop his *ss."

Dana White had a well-known feud with Tito Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion. The peak of their enmity saw the two of them almost come to blows in a boxing ring, before 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' opted against fighting White.

Who are the UFC fighters Dana White likes?

While Dana White is well-known for being an outspoken and cutthroat businessman, who frequently clashes with others, that does not mean that there are no fighters he gets along with. The UFC president is famously close with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, with whom he has a strong friendship.

Expand Tweet

However, besides 'Rowdy,' he has described former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra as a close friend, with the two having even filmed the Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight TV series. Serra is noteworthy for being the author of arguably the greatest upset in UFC history when he TKO'd Georges St-Pierre.