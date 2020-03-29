Dana White catches heat while Chael Sonnen, not so much

Chael Sonnen's organization continues on but without the heat others take

Submission Underground with a solid main event to happen despite US lockdowns

Chael Sonnen

They say great minds think alike. And that's a very true statement. To succeed at anything in this world there comes a time to be cut-throat, relentless, and steadfast against all odds and doubters.

Whether you agree or disagree with the way world leaders are handling the coronavirus situation is inconsequential. The same goes for sports leaders. Right or wrong, UFC president Dana White is catching holy-hell for wanting to push forward with the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight, and his reasoning for it should not escape anyone. Plain and simple it's because the company needs money. Yes, of course it promises to be a great fight on paper (then again, so did Ngannou vs. Lewis). But the real reason is the all American Dollar.

When WME and IMG merged there was a ton of financial upheaval. When they purchased the UFC, lots of capital was required and fast. That's why the fight in theory should happen. Of course we're not talking morally because that's a different issue altogether. Lets face it; both fighters themselves could be suffering from any disease and we'll all watch it. We've wanted to countless times already.

The coronavirus might be a death nail for many small organizations. But one is pushing through; and it's front man is "The Bad Guy" himself, Chael Sonnen. Submission Underground 12 happens on Sunday from Portland, Oregon. Chael has said he made a promise to fighters, and others involved and is keeping his word. No backlash. At least nothing even remotely noticeable. Double standard much?

In actuality their main event is a seriously good match-up. Kevin Casey and Craig Jones is a battle between Gracie disciples. Kevin under Rickson and Jones via Carlos. Craig's also a 2 time Polaris winner. And yes with the ongoing pandemic, Carlos Condit and Roxanne Modaferri both fell off the card.

And in fairness to the former WEC, UFC, and BELLATOR fighter; he has made a couple of changes. There will be no crowd. There will be no media either. He will be the only broadcaster, and in between all the fights the cage will get sanitized.

The outspoken, brash, sharp brained and tongued Chael has lots going on right now. Will the event make the money it could have? No. But it will be the only thing live sports-wise going on. And the fact it's on UFC-Fight Pass it'll get its share of views. But the long term cost of doing an event now may outweigh the small momentary gain. It's too bad everyone coming down on Dana hasn't held Chael's feet to the same coals.