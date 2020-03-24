Dana White confirms UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson will take place as scheduled; says location is "99.9% done"

It's on! Amid widespread gloom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UFC and it's president Dana White have given fight fans something to cheer for.

Not just something, in an extraordinary coup of sorts, the UFC may just manage to pull off UFC 249 featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on the scheduled April 18 date. The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is one that fans have been craving to witness for years now but for some reason or the other, it never materialized the previous four times.

Late last year, when the fight was announced, people hoped that fifth time would be the charm and we'd finally get to see the much-anticipated fight on April 18 but as fate would have it, the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc all over the world, leading to suspensions and cancellations of multiple sporting events around the globe. While fans had almost given up on hopes of ever watching the fight, some even calling it cursed, White remained adamant that he will make sure that the pay-per-view goes down as scheduled - with or without the fans in attendance.

Per ESPN journalist Bret Okamoto, White has confirmed that the event will take place on the scheduled date and the promotion has "99.9 percent" locked in on a location as well.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), a location for Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) vs Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) is "99.9 percent done." Confirms Khabib is back in Russia. I also asked him if it will be a full undercard for UFC 249 or a shortened lineup, he said full lineup. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 24, 2020

Will Ferguson be the one in 28 - 1 and stop 'The Eagle's' undefeated run or will the Dagestani fighter extend his untouchable legacy with another spectacular showing inside the Octagon? We shall soon find out.