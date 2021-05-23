Dana White confirms he's working on two title fights to headline UFC 265

Dana White has revealed that the promotion is trying to finalize two title fights for the UFC 265 pay-per-view set to go down on August 8. As of now, one title fight has been finalized, and the promotion is trying to finalize another one to headline the event.

Amanda Nunes defends her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event while the UFC is trying to book a heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou for the main event. In a recent backstage interaction with ESPN reporter Heidi Androl, Dana White admitted that Ngannou vs. Lewis is in the works, and UFC 265 is the targeted date for the fight.

"We're working on some things right now and yes, that's one of the fights we are looking at [for UFC 265].", said Dana White.

Dana White tells @HeidiAndrol that @francis_ngannou's first title defense is "one of the fights we're working on" for UFC 265 on Aug. 7. pic.twitter.com/QxJfYgDM4z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou go back a long way

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou are two of the most dangerous knockout artists in UFC history, but the first time they fought each other in 2018, it turned out to be a lukewarm affair. Both fighters were reluctant to go all out for the finish, fearing the power coming out of each other's hands.

In the end, Lewis emerged victorious via a unanimous decision. Francis Ngannou is now the UFC heavyweight champion, but he has his task cut out for the first title defense of his UFC career. This is a man who's beaten him before and knows what it's like to share the octagon with Ngannou.

Here are the opening odds for a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch:



Francis Ngannou -350 (2/7)

Derrick Lewis +275 (11/4)



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/0RWTMXB4Es — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2021

Lewis's own knockout prowess gives Ngannou another reason to worry about. Just like 'The Predator', 'The Black Beast' can finish fights with a single strike as well. No matter who wins the fight, Lewis vs. Ngannou 2 promises to be a great contest. The winner is likely to defend the title against former champion Stipe Miocic in the future.