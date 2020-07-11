Dana White hopes Jon Jones will fight again in the UFC

Jon Jones and the UFC have not seen eye-to-eye on the financial side of things in recent times.

Dana White , in an interview with TMZ Sports, said he was hopeful that Jones makes a return inside the octagon.

Jon Jones is back in the headlines again as Dana White is hopeful of seeing him back inside the octagon.

UFC president Dana White has revealed in an interview on TMZ Sports that he is hopeful of light heavyweight champion Jon Jones fighting again inside the octagon. Dana White also said in the interview that the UFC has tried discussing things with Jones but that he was staying firm in his desire to earn more money.

Jon Jones has been one of the major stars who feel that they deserve more financial compensation from the UFC for their efforts. Others like Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal have also been frustrated by this issue, although 'Gamebred' does return into action this weekend for UFC 251.

"Listen, Jon Jones—we've offered—my lawyer offered to have Jon Jones come out and walk Jon Jones through the numbers, and Jon Jones was like: 'I don't give a f--k what the numbers are. This is what I want, and that's that.'"

Dana White on Jon Jones returning to UFC

Dana White also added in his interview on TMZ Sports that ultimately the decision to return rests upon him.

"I hope so, but that's up to him ... if he decides to never fight again, that's up to him."- Dana White on if Jon Jones will return

Jon Jones and UFC haven't been able to find a financial solution so far and the light heavyweight champion has also relinquished his title verbally on Twitter. The 32-year-old had even ask Dana White to release him from his UFC contract and is hell-bent on getting some sort of increase in his payday.

Jon Jones last made an octagon appearance in February in a close match against Dominick Reyes where he won via unanimous decision to defend his belt. Jon Jones is also one of the richest fighters in the sport and has a net worth of $10 million, according to Dan Western of Wealthy Gorilla.

Advertisement

Dana White did admit in his interview that Jon Jones could retire from the sport as well as his financial situation means he doesn't have to fight ever again in his life.

"I don't know. Jon Jones has enough money to retire. He can retire. The whole Jon Jones thing has been a roller-coaster ride for many, many years. Nothing surprises me with Jon Jones."- Dana White in his TMZ Sports interview

Jon Jones had been thinking about moving up a weight class to fight Francis Ngannnou before things blew up between him and the UFC.