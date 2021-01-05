"I can't wait to catch you" - Dana White issues ominous warning to anyone streaming UFC illegally

UFC president Dana White has warned fans about a "surprise" he has for tackling down illegal streamers this year.

White answered one of the UFC fans on his Instagram who had commented about illegally streaming UFC events on the internet. White suggested that his efforts to tackling piracy down this year are reinforced and that "he can't wait to catch them [illegal streamers]."

"I can't wait to catch you! [I have got] a surprise for you motherf***ers this year."

However, the threat does not seem to have caused any real concerns on UFC fans worldwide. On Twitter, users did not waste time flooding the social media website with memes and jokes about White's intimidation.

*passes out drunk after illegally streaming UFC 257*



Dana White and the feds: pic.twitter.com/OHygXCdSDo — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 4, 2021

Dana White checking in on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/yUhWVDIMCF — Stockton Kangaroo 🏝️ (@StcktnKangaroo) January 4, 2021

While most people thought White's comment was funny and unrealistic, others preferred to interpret the message differently. They theorized that maybe the UFC president did not mean "surprise" as a threat, but as a good thing - such as reducing UFC pay-per-view prices.

Where to watch the next UFC event

For the first time, UFC will air live on ABC. It has been over two years since the last time a UFC event was broadcast live on a network television channel - UFC on FOX 31.

The first UFC event of the year will happen on January 16 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates' capital. Fight Island 7 will be headlined by Max Holloway versus Calvin Kattar.

The live coverage will start with the preliminary card on ESPN+, and then ABC will open its signal to broadcast the main card fights. Besides Holloway and Kattar, Fight Island 7 will have other exciting names like Bethe Correia and Omari Akhmedov.

UFC’s Holloway-Kattar main card to air Jan. 16 on ABC https://t.co/mbkvYYZSBJ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 4, 2021

The bout between Brian Keheller and Ricky Simons has been canceled due to Keheller testing positive for COVID-19. Besides the main event featherweight bout between the former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 contender Holloway and No. 6 contender Kattar, these are the night's other matches:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann (women's bantamweight)

Mike Grundy vs. Nik Lentz (featherweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Dusko Todorovic vs. Punahele Soriano (middleweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese (middleweight)

Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn (featherweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Wu Yanan vs. Bethe Correia (women's bantamweight)

Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera (welterweight)

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)