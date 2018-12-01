Dana White News: President of the UFC reveals future plans for Conor and Khabib

Dana White

The TUF 28 finale post-fight show with UFC president, Dana White, has brought new possible match-ups for the 2019 UFC calendar. During the show, Dana White was seen expressing interest in promoting two big pay-per-view number drawing fights in Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier 2, and Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson. However, the fate of these fights seems to deeply rely on the suspension terms for both Khabib and Conor, after the infamous post-fight melee on the night of UFC 229.

Former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor last competed in the Octagon in a hugely anticipated championship bout against 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov. The contest turned out to be a one-sided beating, with the undefeated Dagestani dominating the proceedings of the fight. After four consecutive rounds of executing takedowns and mauling McGregor on the ground, Khabib secured a savage neck crank that forced the Irishman to submit.

The co-main event fight on the UFC 229 card featured an intense square-off between Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson. Making a comeback in his fight against Pettis after a freak knee injury, Ferguson displayed himself to be the more mature, and active fighter during the bout. Following a corner stoppage due to a broken hand, Anthony Pettis was unable to continue, leaving the top contender spot for the lightweight division, in Tony Ferguson's custody.

Conor McGregor and Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis during their fight at UFC 178!

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale was witness to a thrilling confession that was made by the president of the UFC, Dana White. During the post-fight show, Dana White expressed to fight fans around the world about the possibility of two significantly big fights - Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 2, and Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson. White, however, explicitly told the media that both Khabib and Conor's future in the Octagon, stiffly depends on a legal hearing by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, in regards to the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

“The fight that makes sense right now is probably Poirier. And then Tony (Ferguson) gets a shot at the title, and the two winners fight each other. But I’m not sure exactly on a date when Conor’s going to fight yet. We have to get through this Nevada State Athletic Commission stuff first.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier last fought against each other at UFC 178, in 2014. Conor emerged the winner via technical knockout, just over a minute and a half into the first round. Poirier has since suffered only the loss against McGregor subsequently going on to stack eight victories in his resume after moving up to the lightweight division.

Catch Dana White during his TUF 28 post-fight addressing, below!

The UFC calendar for 2019 seems to be gaining a lot of attention considering the big plans in the mind of its president. Tony Ferguson is deserving of a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would look to avenge his loss after a rather forgettable performance at UFC 229.

With Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov awaiting their hearing which is set to take place on December 10th, in Las Vegas, do you think we will see the two fight soon?

