Dana White News: UFC President dismisses Josh Thomson's comments on future of flyweight division

Dana White

What's the story?

American mixed martial artist and Bellator MMA lightweight contender Josh Thomson was seen reporting on his recent knowledge of the UFC's flyweight division. In the report, he claimed that the UFC is seriously looking into scrapping the flyweight division and substituting it with a brand new 165-pound weight class.

The president of the UFC, Dana White has, however, dismissed these allegations.

In case you didn't know...

In October 2018, the UFC traded with rival MMA promotion, ONE Championship, transferring Demetrious Johnson in return for ONE welterweight champion, Ben Askren. Since the exit of 'The Mighty Mouse' from the UFC's flyweight division, the 125-pound weight class has faced severe criticism for not being amongst the more popular divisions in the organization.

Talks in regards to closing the division have surfaced, although Dana White has not yet made an official statement in regards to the matter. White went on to say that the situation is murky, but has refrained from showing the red light to the division, as of yet.

The heart of the matter

Thomson went on to say that UFC is in the process of indefinitely suspending the flyweight division, in order to make way for the new rumored 165-pound weight class.

125 weight class is done after @TJDillashaw VS @HenryCejudo from all the @ufc executives I've talk to. 165lb weight class is replacing it https://t.co/TtloqSgvng — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 1, 2018

He also added:

“I think it would be smart for the UFC to do it. And from what I have talked to some people that are with the UFC, they said ‘Yes, we’ve been talking about it.' Yes, it pretty much sounds like it’s going to happen. Part of that is getting rid of the 125 lb weight class and (adding) 165 lbs, where they have a plethora of exciting fighters.”

These allegations, however, were dismissed by Dana, who replied after watching fellow UFC welterweight fighter, Ben Askren, tweet on Thomson's Twitter.

Cmon who are you more likely to believe https://t.co/TKinpp5IHl — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 3, 2018

What's next?

Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw are expected to feature in what could be the last championship bout at the 125-pound division. Dana White seems to be aware of the situation facing the flyweight division and will soon be looking to officially deliver the knockout.

