Dana White reacts to fan tattooing his full name on her bare back

Dana White has been the President of the UFC for over two decades. As the popularity of mixed martial arts, and the UFC in particular, has grown over the years, White has also become more popular.

That was on display recently as the promotional frontman shared a photo of a fan tattooing his name on her back.

Instagram user @nit_soisuda shared a photo of her new back tattoo, which simply reads 'Dana White' in cursive font, captioning the story:

"My back up 🙏🏻❤️ Respectful to you"

White, who was tagged in the post, shared it to his story, adding:

"Holy s**t 🙏🏻"

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story below:

While White has been in the public eye for nearly half of his life, having fans commemorate you in such a way has to be a great feeling.

He has been called out by fans and fighters alike over the course of his tenure as UFC President. However, it is clear that he has become one of the most popular frontmen of any sport.

Furthermore, the success of the UFC has grown exponentially over the past two decades since White was appointed as President. It is unclear if he has any plans of retiring and leaving the promotion anytime soon as he appears to love his job and have plenty of passion.

Dana White gives update on Conor McGregor's return while discussing USADA

Dana White was not a fan of the reaction to his unwillingness to discuss Conor McGregor's UFC return when asked about the latter entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. Speaking to the media following UFC 290, the promotional frontman stated:

"There’s a lot of business that needs to be handled before we talk about this and I was doing an interview on Friday and a bunch of f**king s**mbags wrote stories that I said, ‘F**k USADA, I don’t care what USADA says.’ It’s not even remotely close to what I said, so first of all I’d like to say, ‘F**k you’ to everybody that wrote that story, number one.

"And number two, there’s a lot of stuff that has to go on before he fights."

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White denies "disrespecting" USADA in regard to recent comments about Conor McGregor's return.



“My point was no matter who’s talking about it, whether it’s USADA or whoever and this and that, it’s not even worth talking about right now." Dana White denies "disrespecting" USADA in regard to recent comments about Conor McGregor's return. “My point was no matter who’s talking about it, whether it’s USADA or whoever and this and that, it’s not even worth talking about right now." https://t.co/WBL8Az02sP

While McGregor has shared that he will face Michael Chandler prior to the end of this year, there has not been much news on that front. 'The Notorious' reportedly remains out of the USADA testing pool meaning that he would need an exemption to make his return in 2023.

