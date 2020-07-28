Dana White reveals ideal next fight for Robert Whittaker after win over Darren Till

Robert Whittaker is back in the W column after defeating Darren Till in a technical classic. Since Israel Adesanya is still the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion (and could remain so after UFC 253), it's going to be hard to make a case for Robert Whittaker as he was knocked out by the reigning Champion.

Either way, a win is a win and he's right back in the mix for the title. Dana White told Brett Okamoto that the ideal fight to make right now is Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier (H/T BJPENN.com):

“You got Cannonier in there. Do you do Cannonier vs. Whittaker? I mean, that’s a really good fight to find out who fights the winner of Adesanya vs. Costa."

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier was originally scheduled for March

Robert Whittaker was ready for a relatively quick turnaround after losing his Middleweight Championship last October. He was scheduled to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on the same card where Israel Adesanya defended the title against Yoel Romero.

However, Robert Whittaker pulled out due to personal reasons and Cannonier revealed soon after that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and had to undergo surgery. This means that he'll only be ready by the end of the year. Cannonier is on a 3-fight win streak since joining Middleweight, finishing the likes of David Branch, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson in brutal fashion.

Cannonier is widely considered the dark horse of the 185-pound division and his stock has been on the rise. He's an extremely dangerous match-up for Robert Whittaker and he also seems like the right opponent for him to face next. While Robert Whittaker is ready for a quick turnaround and is ready to be a possible replacement for Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier is the right fight for him to take next.