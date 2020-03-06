Dana White reveals Paulo Costa used a fake doctor to try and get cleared early

Paulo Costa has been trying to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible. With a guaranteed title fight waiting for him, he claimed that his 8-9 month recovery ended in just 2-3 months.

This raised the suspicion of the Champion Israel Adesanya, who continued to take shots at him for that.

In a media scrum (H/T MMA Mania) ahead of UFC 248, Dana White said that he respects the Brazilian contender, but revealed that he used a fake Doctor to try and get cleared.

“I respect the fact he wants to fight. ‘I’m ready, I’m ready,’ no you’re not. You’re not a doctor. And then he got some guy who’s his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it.”

He's been saying for a few months now that he wants Costa to take it slow. He encouraged him to take his time:

“He’s close, but let’s take our time. The more time the better with that injury. Then he starts throwing up videos of himself hitting the mitts and doing all kinds of crazy s*** that he probably shouldn’t be doing right now. But he’s a freak athlete too, so who knows. I just don’t want the guy to get hurt again.”

While the UFC has been guilty of occasionally rushing fighters through injuries when they needed main events, Dana White is spot on with wanting Paulo Costa to take rest for longer. As it stands, Romero is getting the title fight. Once Costa returns, he is guaranteed a shot at the winner of UFC 248's main event.

Hopefully, he stays inactive and only returns when the time is right.