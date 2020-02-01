Dana White reveals potential date for Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal (left) could finally square-off with Usman in Summer

It looks like the highly-awaited Welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman finally has a date, as the two of the UFC's top 170-pound fighters are set for a clash at the upcoming International Fight Week.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, UFC President Dana White claimed that his promotion currently has plans for a fight between Usman and Masvidal during the summer in July.

Dana White says Masvidal vs Usman is set for International Fight Week

While speaking on The Jim Rome Show, UFC President Dana White claimed that as of now, there are no plans of Jorge Masvidal fighting in Miami, but the promotion does plan on bringing 'Gamebred' to Vegas and have him challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

If victorious, White will possibly entertain the idea of having 'Gamebred' mark his first title defense in his hometown of Miami, since fight fans around the globe have been hoping to see Masvidal fight in Miami for a long period of time. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“We haven’t had a fighter from Miami to embrace yet. Since I got here, I went to dinner last night, I’ve been walking around – everybody’s yelling, ‘When’s Masvidal fighting in Miami?’ Not soon. We’re going to bring him to Vegas. Him and Usman will fight in Vegas, probably International Fight Week (in July). If he wins, maybe we’ll do his first title defense down here in Miami.”

When can we expect Masvidal vs Usman?

As of now, a date for the upcoming International Fight Week hasn't been confirmed, however, it is expected that Masvidal and Usman will face off in July.