Dana White's top 5 UFC fighters of all-time

In a recent interview with GQ, Dana White shared his top five UFC fighters of all-time. Given his current role as president, it is rare to get such insight into how he ranks some of the greatest fighters to have competed in his promotion. His top five were controversial, with many proposing alternative lists on social media.

White didn't just give his top five — he also named another fighter who deserved to be mentioned among that company. In addition, he distinguished one of his top fighters as the individual he feels is the greatest of all time.

Here are Dana White's top five UFC fighters of all time:

#5. Georges St-Pierre - former UFC welterweight & middleweight champion

Georges St-Pierre has a professional record of 26-2

Georges St-Pierre is considered by many as the greatest of all-time, but there was admittedly a pause between the first four names Dana White mentioned and him. While he may not have been the first name that popped into the boss's head, his incredible resume inside the octagon surely justifies his spot.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom On this day in 2008: Georges St-Pierre defeated Jon Fitch by unanimous decision at UFC 87 to retain his welterweight title #UFC87 On this day in 2008: Georges St-Pierre defeated Jon Fitch by unanimous decision at UFC 87 to retain his welterweight title #UFC87 https://t.co/IKqpoNzby5

'Rush' debuted in the UFC all the way back in 2004 and challenged for his first title the same year. While he was unsuccessful at first and later stumbled again, he avenged both losses and held the welterweight belt on two occasions, totaling nine successful title defenses. In his last career fight, he defeated Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title.

With multiple title reigns in different weight classes and a wealth of memorable moments over the years, it's hard to question St-Pierre's spot as top five all-time. If anything, it is a little surprising that his name did not come out of Dana White's mouth sooner when the question was asked.

#4. Conor McGregor - former UFC featherweight & lightweight champion

Conor McGregor has a record of 22-6

No fighter in history has made the UFC more money than Conor McGregor, so it's not surprising that Dana White named him in his top five. While his results may not have been stellar lately, McGregor does have an incredible resume inside the octagon, so it's easy to understand his inclusion here.

McGregor burst onto the scene in 2013 when he made his promotional debut and went 9-1 in his first 10 fights in the promotion. During this stretch, McGregor won both the featherweight and lightweight titles, becoming the first fighter ever to hold two belts at the same time.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history.

Will you be a witness? 🥷 The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history. Will you be a witness? 🥷 https://t.co/uej8Hp6VzF

McGregor is a global superstar, and despite his recent struggles, he will be welcomed back to the octagon with open arms should he return next year as expected. With that being said, if he was judged exclusively on his performances inside the octagon, there may be some who would question his spot in the top five of all-time.

#3. Ronda Rousey - former UFC bantamweight champion

Ronda Rousey has a record of 12-2

Ronda Rousey is another name who may not be universally agreed upon as a top five fighter all-time. With that being said, her impact on the sport was monumental, and at her best, she was one of the most dominant champions we have ever seen.

Rousey's popularity forced the UFC to allow women to compete in the promotion, and she happily put the division on her back. She racked up six successful defenses of her bantamweight title and finished all but one of those opponents inside the first round.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Rousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. Eight years ago today, Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history as the first women to fight in the UFCRousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. Eight years ago today, Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history as the first women to fight in the UFC 👏Rousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. https://t.co/nmmtRTMkpR

Her time in the UFC did come to a disappointing end after she lost consecutive bouts to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, but her legend status in the sport is secure. While some may argue if she deserves to be in the sport's top five, her achievements inside the octagon are undeniable.

#2. Anderson Silva - former UFC middleweight champion

Anderson Silva had an MMA record of 34-11 (1 NC)

'The Spider' Anderson Silva is another fighter who was completely untouchable at the top of his game. While his time in the UFC ended with a number of losses at the back end of his MMA career, his time at the top of the sport was truly unforgettable.

Silva won his first 16 fights for the promotion, which took place at both 185 and 205 pounds, and defended the middleweight belt on 10 separate occasions. The vast majority of these fights saw him finish his opponents, and he was known for his entertaining style inside the octagon.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Dana White says Anderson Silva might be the greatest combat sports athlete after his recent victories in boxing. Dana White says Anderson Silva might be the greatest combat sports athlete after his recent victories in boxing. https://t.co/yiOWy7P8wQ

While the results weren't great towards the end of his career, fans can understand why he was the second name out of Dana White's mouth given all he achieved. His time in MMA may now be over, but he has since focused on professional boxing and is currently on an impressive winning streak.

#1. Jon Jones - former UFC light heavyweight champion

Jon Jones has a record of 26-1 (1 NC)

Jon Jones was the first person Dana White thought of when constructing his top five all-time list, but his praise of the light heavyweight great didn't stop there. White even went so far as to state that he feels Jones is the greatest fighter in the history of the sport earlier on in the interview.

While it is true that Jones's in-cage performances have been incredible, he has had issues with both the law and drug tests during his time in the UFC. For many, those have led to him dropping down the list when it comes to all-time greats. However, he is also the youngest champion ever and has only ever lost by DQ.

Despite those issues, Dana White is still clearly very high on Jones and there's even been reports lately that he could return to action before the end of the year. Should 'Bones' become champion in the heavyweight division, it will be tough to deny him a spot amongst the all-time greats of the sport.

