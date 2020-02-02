Dana White says Conor McGregor will face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson next

Conor McGregor

Having made his return to the Octagon in iconic fashion in the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor is now apparently next in line for a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship. Well, at least that's what Dana White believes given that in a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, the UFC President claimed that the winner of Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov could go on to face 'The Notorious One' next.

Next in line for Conor McGregor

During his recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, UFC President Dana White, who claimed that Conor McGregor certainly looked unbelievable in his 40-second win over Donald Cerrone, could possibly go on to face the winner of the UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Probably the winner of Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson]. He looked unbelievable in this fight. And for people that are saying Cowboy is shot, Cowboy is this—Cowboy is one of the best and one of the baddest to ever do it and he showed up to win that night and Conor McGregor ran through him like a freight train." - Dana White stated.

White further added that McGregor looks better than ever and his head is in the right place physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“McGregor looks better than he’s ever looked. His head’s in the right place. Mentally, physically and emotionally, he is ready to roll and I can’t wait until his next fight.”

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for April 19th, 2020 and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC Lightweight Championship.